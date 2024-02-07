National Signing Day live updates: Follow the top news from Florida players and schools

National Signing Day is here.

While many of the top names in the state signed their National Letter of intent during the early signing period in December, several high school seniors and recent transfer portal commitments will be signing on Wednesday.

On the high school side, Benjamin athlete Amaree Williams will be signing with Florida State after announcing his commitment on Saturday. Berkeley Prep defensive lineman Nikhil Jefferson will be signing with Vanderbilt and Bradford's Chalil Cummings will be signing with Memphis.

Bradford High School Chalil Cummings (2) runs during second half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Many other players will be signing with programs at various levels and there could be a couple surprises along the way, too.

Three of the state's four Power 5 programs — Miami, Florida State and UCF — will officially be adding a high-profile quarterback who will be the immediate starter.

Miami is signing Cam Ward (Washington State transfer), Florida State is signing DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) and KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) is signing with UCF.

Sep 3, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) passes in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Stay tuned to the USA Today Florida Network throughout the day for news on the key in-state signings and transfers.

