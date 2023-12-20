National signing day: Live updates on Florida Gators, FSU, USF and more

National signing day has arrived, kicking off college football’s early signing period. We’ll update this post throughout the day with notable announcements, flips and signings. In the meantime, a few stories I’ll be monitoring:

Does the Florida Gators’ class stick together?

Billy Napier’s class was 10th nationally in the 247Sports composite as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s down five spots from where it was at the start of the week and down seven from where it was for much of the year.

The key remains five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, who was named MaxPreps’ national high school player of the year Tuesday. If he sticks with his non-binding oral commitment, Napier has a major win to sell this offseason. If not, the scrutiny will intensify.

Others to watch include Largo High four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes, who has been committed since January but took a late visit to Miami.

Where does Florida State finish?

The Seminoles had the nation’s No. 4 class as of Tuesday afternoon with five-star commitments from Georgia athlete KJ Bolden and Miami Central defensive lineman Armondo Blount. Auburn and Georgia are among Bolden’s other options, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Blount flipped to Miami. It also wouldn’t be a major shock if the Seminoles flipped five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray from the Gators. This looks like FSU’s best class since 2016.

Can anyone flip Jeremiah Smith?

The receiver from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood is the nation’s No. 1 recruit and a longtime Ohio State commit. Florida, Florida State and Miami are among the schools who have continued to pursue him. We’ll see whether one of the Big Three gets a monumental recruiting win or if Smith becomes the latest elite recruit to leave the state.

Does USF stay atop the American Athletic Conference?

The answer, almost certainly, is yes. The Bulls have the league’s best haul by a good amount over East Carolina, thanks in part to four-star tight end Jonathan Echols — on track to be one of USF’s top 10 signees of the modern recruiting era. USF is also a finalist for Gregory Smith, a three-star recruit at Riverview’s Sumner High. The Gators are one of his other options. UCF is also on pace to have its best class ever (a boon from joining the Big 12).

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.