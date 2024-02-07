National Signing Day: Javon Ross, TJ Moore headline DeLand's football signings

DELAND — Colleges finally came calling in January for DeLand's talented senior class, culminating Wednesday with more than a half-dozen Division I signings.

Multi-purpose weapon Javon Ross, three-year starting quarterback TJ Moore and the dominant defensive line duo of MJ Smokes and Caleb Oliver were among eight Bulldogs seniors who put pen to paper on the opening day of the traditional signing period.

DeLand coach Rick Darlington described the group, which won the school's first regional football title since 2009, as a "special" one in front of a packed gymnasium.

"They are guys that believed in the process of what we are trying to build here," Darlington said. "They committed to it, and that's why we had such a good run in the playoffs.

"They are leaving a huge hole. Someone is going to play those positions, but they won't play it just like they did."

Ross, who totaled more than 2,300 all-purpose yards, scored 32 touchdowns and led the area with six interceptions, chose to stay home and signed with Bethune-Cookman. The 5-foot-9, 163-pound slot specialist took an official visit to West Florida last weekend, and held FCS offers from Duquesne and Murray State.

"To be honest, I kind of knew off the rip," Ross said when asked when B-CU emerged as his top choice. "The coaching staff, Coach (Raymond) Woodie and the receivers coach, came by my house and constantly showed love. I felt like I should go where I was wanted and where I feel like I would fit the best. I was comfortable around them — playing Madden with them, talking scheme, everything went well. It was a no-brainer to me when it came to that."

Moore (6-2, 215) posted back-to-back seasons of 1,000 passing and rushing yards as the triggerman of Darlington's single-wing attack. He announced a verbal commitment to traditional MEAC power South Carolina State on Jan. 21 after an official visit.

"I'm happy that S.C. State took a chance on me, and I promise that they're going to get a ring out of me," Moore said. "As soon as I went up there, it felt like home. They treated me as if I was already on the team."

Ramier Gordon who signed with Navy with family, Wednesday February 7, 2024 during National Signing Day at DeLand High School..

Wofford tripled down on local defensive lineman after landing Mainland's Ramon McCollough Jr. in the December window, bringing in Smokes and Oliver, who combined for 20 sacks and 41½ tackles for loss.

Rounding out the group, defensive back Rameir Gordon signed with Navy, defensive back Justin Brown Jr. unveiled his commitment to Albany State, BJ Campbell will take the JUCO route and head to Iowa Western and Wyatt Darlington accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Georgia Southern.

Mainland adds another pair of D-I signees

State Championship MVP Dennis Murray during pep rally for the Champion Team at Mainland High School, Friday, Dec.8, 2023.

Class 3S state champion Mainland celebrated another pair of Division I football signings, headlined by starting quarterback Dennis Murray Jr.'s commitment to Georgia State.

Murray (5-11, 180), an Atlanta native, received his first FBS offer from Panthers head coach Shawn Elliott on Jan. 25. He verbally committed four days later, despite a last-minute push from Florida Atlantic, and officially visited this past weekend.

"After I had the visit to The Citadel, they came and saw me and seemed pretty interested," said Murray, who produced 380 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the Bucs' 21-19 championship victory over St. Augustine. "It was a really exciting experience, just being able to go back to my hometown. I feel like God put that on my heart that it was the place to be."

Mainland's Elijah Walker (56) celebrates a win In the State Championship against the St. Augustine Yellow Jackets during the Class 3S FHSAA state championship on Thursday, December 7th, 2023.

Offensive lineman Elijah Walker (6-5, 320), previously committed to Campbell, instead signed with Alabama State where he will team up with former Mainland running back/wide receiver Ajai Harrell. Sidelined for the opening month of the season after recovering from a knee injury, Walker was a mainstay at right guard for an offense that averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game.

"I wasn't getting any (interest) for a little bit," Walker said. "I was just thinking that was it, and that I would just go to college and work a job. And then, out of nowhere, (Alabama State's coaches) started showing me a whole bunch of love. They know how I'm a diamond in a little rough, and they can polish me up and make me a really good collegiate football player."

Spruce Creek's Truth Moody staying close to home at B-CU

Bethune-Cookman snatched one of the area's top offensive linemen in Spruce Creek's Truth Moody, a Volusia-Flagler All-Area selection and Offensive Player of the Year nominee.

Moody (6-6, 332) blossomed as the Hawks' starting left tackle this fall, anchoring a balanced, spread-option based offense. He's a second-generation Division I football player; father Tommy, an assistant coach for the Hawks, played at Florida from 1997-2001.

List of Volusia-Flagler high school football February signings

DeLand : Justin Brown Jr., DB, Albany State (NCAA Division II, Albany, Ga.); BJ Campbell, DE, Iowa Western (JUCO, Council Bluffs, Iowa); Wyatt Darlington, TE/LS, Georgia Southern* (Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, Statesboro, Ga.); Rameir Gordon, DB, Navy (D-I FBS, Annapolis, Md.); TJ Moore, QB, South Carolina State (Division I Football Champonship Subdivision, Orangeburg, S.C.); Caleb Oliver, DL, Wofford (D-I FCS, Spartanburg, S.C.); Javon Ross, WR, Bethune-Cookman (D-I FCS, Daytona Beach); MJ Smokes, DL Wofford (D-I FCS, Spartanburg, S.C.)

Mainland : Lawrence Campbell Jr., DB, East Stroudsburg (D-II, East Strousburg, Pa.); David Hall, DB, West Liberty (D-II, West Liberty, W. Va.); Dennis Murray Jr., QB, Georgia State (D-I FBS, Atlanta); Elijah Walker, OL, Alabama State (D-I FCS, Montgomery, Ala.); Colin Wilson, OL, Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II, Hickory, N.C.)

Matanzas : Andre Andrews, WR/DB, Jacksonville Community Christian College (Post-Grad, Jacksonville); Sho'Marion Gaines, DB, Warner (NAIA, Lake Wales); Zach O'Gwynn, DL, Culver-Stockton (NAIA, Canton, Mo.)

New Smyrna Beach : Omahri Meeks, DL, Warner (NAIA, Lake Wales)

Spruce Creek : Truth Moody, OL, Bethune-Cookman (D-I FCS, Daytona Beach)

University: Jaeden Franco, DB, Saint Anselm (D-II, Manchester, N.H.)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand leads Volusia-Flagler college football National Signing Day