National Signing Day: Which Holland area players made commitments to college programs
It is National Signing Day for football and several local players have made their commitments official.
Holland Christian senior quarterback Eli Boyce made his commitment to Hillsdale College in Southern Michigan .
West Ottawa senior lineman Carter Scholten chose Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program in Caledonia.
Earlier in the week, Holland Christian's Luke Bushouse committed to Calvin.
Boyce was the top quarterback in the Holland area and one of the best in the state. He was second-team all-state in Division 3-4 by The Associated Press.
He was 186-for-272 passing (68%) for 2,239 yards and 21 touchdowns and set an MHSAA record with 24-for-24 passing game. He also rushed for 579 yards and 12 touchdowns.
"Eli is intelligent, processes information quickly and can throw the ball with both velocity and touch at a high collegiate level. He's going to do well in college." Holland Christian coach Dave Abberger said.
Scholten was first-team all-conference in the OK Red and an honorable mention all-state selection.
"He was our best offensive lineman who performed well versus all opponents and individuals," West Ottawa coach Pat Collins said.
