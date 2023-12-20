National Signing Day: Here are the Gainesville-area football players putting ink to paper
The High School Football season across North Central Florida officially ended a week and a half ago.
For many, that means the work for next season and the title chase that accompanies it will begin shortly, but for a select number of seniors, they will attempt to accomplish that goal at the next level.
That begins when they put pen to paper, and sign their letters of intent this week during Early National Signing Day.
None of these signings should be a surprise, but the occasion still marks a momentous achievement for these athletes, and their schools, coaches, friends and families.
Here is a list of all Gainesville area football player who will sign their NLIs on Early National Signing Day and throughout the week. If there is any player continuing their career at the next level who is missing from this list, please send their name, position and what school they’ll be attending to nram@gannett.com.
Bradford
Chason Clark, LB/TE, Marshall
Buchholz
Myles Graham, LB, Florida
Kendall Jackson, DL, Miami
Columbia
Camdon Frier, WR, Florida State
Jerome Carter, Safety, Old Dominion
Hawthorne
Alvon Isaac, WR, South Florida
Andrew Zock, LB, Navy
This list will be continually updated throughout the day.
Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville area high school football Early National Signing Day signees