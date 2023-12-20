National Signing Day: Here are the Gainesville-area football players putting ink to paper

The High School Football season across North Central Florida officially ended a week and a half ago.

For many, that means the work for next season and the title chase that accompanies it will begin shortly, but for a select number of seniors, they will attempt to accomplish that goal at the next level.

That begins when they put pen to paper, and sign their letters of intent this week during Early National Signing Day.

None of these signings should be a surprise, but the occasion still marks a momentous achievement for these athletes, and their schools, coaches, friends and families.

Here is a list of all Gainesville area football player who will sign their NLIs on Early National Signing Day and throughout the week. If there is any player continuing their career at the next level who is missing from this list, please send their name, position and what school they’ll be attending to nram@gannett.com.

Lecanto Eli Pace (45) tries to stop Bradford Chason Clark (10) as Bradford takes on Lecanto at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, October 20, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Bradford

Chason Clark, LB/TE, Marshall

Buchholz

Buchholz Bobcats Myles Graham (2), Buchholz Bobcats Kendall Jackson (8) Buchholz Bobcats Quinton Cutler (10) before the game between Buchholz High School and Bartram High Schoolhool at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 19, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Myles Graham, LB, Florida

Kendall Jackson, DL, Miami

Columbia

Columbia High School wide receiver Camdon Frier (12) is thrown to the ground by Buchholz (4) in the second half on fourth down. The Buchholz Bobcats hosted the Columbia Tigers at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The two teams had to reschedule the game after lightning and an incident that occurred at Columbia High School Friday night. They were able to complete one quarter with Buchholz leading 14-0 after the delay Friday night. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Camdon Frier, WR, Florida State

Jerome Carter, Safety, Old Dominion

Hawthorne

Hawthorne Hornets Alvon Isaac (2) runs with the ball during the first half between Williston High School and Hawthorne High School at Williston High School in Williston, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

Alvon Isaac, WR, South Florida

Andrew Zock, LB, Navy

This list will be continually updated throughout the day.

Noah Ram covers Gainesville-area high school sports and University of Florida athletics for The Gainesville Sun. Contact him at Nram@gannett.com and follow him @Noah_ram1 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville area high school football Early National Signing Day signees