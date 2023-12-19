National Signing Day, December 2023: What colleges did Cincinnati area athletes choose?

Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky athletes will sign national letters of intent or ceremonial Signing Day letters, on or around Wednesday, Dec. 20.

This listing is the first wave received. Please send additional information and/or Signing Day photos to Melanie Laughman at mlaughman@enquirer.com. Please identify all people in the signing day photos and be sure to identify the sport and chosen college.

This online file and an upcoming photo gallery will be updated with new information as it comes in. Here are Wednesday's signings, unless noted:

Anderson High School, 9:15 a.m.

T.J. Nelson, football, Bowling Green

Jack Sammarco, football, West Virginia

Colerain High School, 11 a.m.

Corey Myrick, football, Marshall

Covington Catholic High School, 11 a.m.

Willie Rodriguez, football, University of Kentucky

Dixie Heights High School, noon

Brach Rice, football, Miami (Ohio)

Fairfield High School, 9 a.m.

Talon Fisher, football, U.S. Naval Academy

Harrison High School

Chloe Dearwester, wrestling, Presbyterian College

Cohl Wandsnider, wrestling, Wheeling University

Marin Dierkers, soccer, University of Indianapolis

La Salle High School, noon

Koy Beasley, football, Purdue University

Moeller, Wednesday, 8 a.m.

Jordan Marshall, football, University of Michigan

Karson Hobbs, football, University of Notre Dame

Jewett Hayes, football, University of Virginia

Eli Jacon-Duffy, football, Bowling Green State University

Dominic Vallier, football, Claremont McKenna College

Drew Robinson, football University of Cincinnati

Charles McCown, rugby, Norwich University

Mount Healthy, 3:30 p.m.

Israel Bradford, football, Saginaw Valley State

JayJay Etheridge, football, TBA

Purcell Marian, 2 p.m.

Levi Smiley, football, South Florida

St. Xavier High School, 1:30 p.m.

Noah Beck, football, U.S. Naval Academy

Ted Hammond, football, Michigan

Andrew Jennings, football, Amherst

Taft High School, 10:45 a.m.

Tayshawn Banks, football, TBA

Jay'Quan Bostic, football, Toledo

Quinton Price, football, Cincinnati

Elias Rudolph, football, University of Miami (Florida)

Winton Woods, 6 p.m.

Tra’mar Harris, football, Purdue

Zae Jennings, football, West Virginia

