National Signing Day, December 2023: What colleges did Cincinnati area athletes choose?
Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky athletes will sign national letters of intent or ceremonial Signing Day letters, on or around Wednesday, Dec. 20.
This listing is the first wave received. Please send additional information and/or Signing Day photos to Melanie Laughman at mlaughman@enquirer.com. Please identify all people in the signing day photos and be sure to identify the sport and chosen college.
This online file and an upcoming photo gallery will be updated with new information as it comes in. Here are Wednesday's signings, unless noted:
Anderson High School, 9:15 a.m.
T.J. Nelson, football, Bowling Green
Jack Sammarco, football, West Virginia
Colerain High School, 11 a.m.
Corey Myrick, football, Marshall
Covington Catholic High School, 11 a.m.
Willie Rodriguez, football, University of Kentucky
Dixie Heights High School, noon
Brach Rice, football, Miami (Ohio)
Fairfield High School, 9 a.m.
Talon Fisher, football, U.S. Naval Academy
Harrison High School
Chloe Dearwester, wrestling, Presbyterian College
Cohl Wandsnider, wrestling, Wheeling University
Marin Dierkers, soccer, University of Indianapolis
La Salle High School, noon
Koy Beasley, football, Purdue University
Moeller, Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Jordan Marshall, football, University of Michigan
Karson Hobbs, football, University of Notre Dame
Jewett Hayes, football, University of Virginia
Eli Jacon-Duffy, football, Bowling Green State University
Dominic Vallier, football, Claremont McKenna College
Drew Robinson, football University of Cincinnati
Charles McCown, rugby, Norwich University
Mount Healthy, 3:30 p.m.
Israel Bradford, football, Saginaw Valley State
JayJay Etheridge, football, TBA
Purcell Marian, 2 p.m.
Levi Smiley, football, South Florida
St. Xavier High School, 1:30 p.m.
Noah Beck, football, U.S. Naval Academy
Ted Hammond, football, Michigan
Andrew Jennings, football, Amherst
Taft High School, 10:45 a.m.
Tayshawn Banks, football, TBA
Jay'Quan Bostic, football, Toledo
Quinton Price, football, Cincinnati
Elias Rudolph, football, University of Miami (Florida)
Winton Woods, 6 p.m.
Tra’mar Harris, football, Purdue
Zae Jennings, football, West Virginia
