When is National Signing Day? College football recruiting dates, rankings, unsigned players

While some top recruits made their commitments early during December's early signing period, the drama and excitement of National Signing Day arrives all the same on Wednesday.

The early signing period has become the de facto signing day for myriad top recruits across the high school football landscape. That said, National Signing Day's arrival on Wednesday offers a chance for a few holdovers to make official their college decisions.

Likewise, teams across college football will look to bolster their roster and add depth across several positions on NSD, which kicks off on Wednesday and extends through April 1 for Division I players.

REQUIRED READING: College football recruiting rankings: Georgia, Alabama lead during early signing period

While top prospects such asOhio State's Jeremiah Smith, Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV, and Florida's D.J. Lagway are already signed to their teams, some have committed but are yet to be signed. Wide receiver Ryan Williams (No. 4 overall) has committed to play for coach Kalen DeBoer and Alabama, but the Crimson Tide still wait upon the official signing. Similarly, Texas A&M commit Terry Bussey (No. 11 overall) and LSU commit Dominick McKinley (No. 14) remain unsigned.

Here's what you need to know about National Signing Day:

When is National Signing Day?

Start date: Wednesday, Feb. 7

End date: Monday, April 1

National Signing Day kicks off on Wednesday, Feb 7., extending through April 1 for Division I players and Aug. 1 for Division II players. While some big commitments may already be set in stone, this period still generates plenty of excitement as remaining unsigned recruits make their final choices.

National Signing Day is preceded by the early signing period, which took place from Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

2024 college football team recruiting rankings

Here are the top-ranked recruiting classes heading into head into National Signing Day, as determined by 247Sports' Composite Rankings:

Georgia (No. 1 SEC) Alabama (No. 2 SEC) Oregon (No. 1 Big Ten) Miami (No. 1 ACC) Ohio State (No. 2 Big Ten) Texas (No. 3 SEC) LSU (No. 4 SEC) Auburn (No. 5 SEC) Oklahoma (No. 6 SEC) Notre Dame (No. 1 independent)

College football top unsigned commits

Certain top recruits have committed to program's across college football, but have yet to sign on the dotted line. Here's a list of the players in 247Sports Composite's top 100 recruits who are still unsigned.

REQUIRED READING: Why Tennessee football commit George MacIntyre is recruiting rival Chauncey Gooden

Ryan Williams (No. 3 WR, No. 4 overall), committed to Alabama

Terry Bussey (No. 1 ATH, No. 11 overall), committed to Texas A&M

Dominick McKinley (No. 4 DL, No. 14 overall), committed to LSU

Gatlin Blair (No. 10 WR, 43 overall), committed to Oregon

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: When is National Signing Day? Dates, rankings, unsigned players, more