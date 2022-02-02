National signing day: The 757′s top recruits in the Class of 2022 and where they’re headed

It’s national signing day, and most of Hampton Roads’ top recruits already made their choices when the early signing period began in December. Below is a look at the Class of 2022 rankings.

Note: These rankings were originally published before the 2021 high school football season and were based on previous season performances, 2021 season expectations, academic standing, consultation with high school and college coaches, and national and state rankings from 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

1. Tychaun Chapman

Landstown, 5-9, 170, wide receiver

College: Signed with North Carolina

___

2. Sherrod Covil

Oscar Smith, 6-0, 195, defensive back

College: Signed with Clemson

___

3. Tayon Holloway

Green Run, 6-1, 180, defensive back/wide receiver

College: Signed with North Carolina

___

4. George Pettaway

Nansemond-Suffolk, 5-11, 190, running back

College: Signed with North Carolina

___

5. Ahmarian Granger

Maury, 6-0, 190, athlete

College: Signed with Old Dominion

___

6. Ethan Vasko

Oscar Smith, 6-3, 205, quarterback

College: Originally committed to Old Dominion but re-opened his recruitment and signed with Kansas.

___

7. Kyree Moyston

King’s Fork, 6-6, 225, defensive end

College: Signed with Virginia Tech

___

8. Isaiah Montgomery

Landstown, 6-5, 280, offensive tackle

College: Signed with Pittsburgh

___

9. Caleb Jones

Oscar Smith, 6-0, 315, defensive tackle

College: Originally committed to Navy but re-opened his recruitment.

___

10. Lemar Law

Green Run, 6-6, 315, defensive tackle

College: Signed with Virginia Tech

___

11. Ryan Nolan, Deep Creek, 6-3, 325, lineman

College: Signed with Old Dominion

12. Zaakir Brown, Manor, 5-11, 170, running back

College: Unsigned

13. Amonte Jones, Oscar Smith, 5-11, 150, athlete

College: North Carolina A&T

14. Kymari Gray, Phoebus, 6-3, 200, defensive back/wide receiver

College: Signed with Hampton

15. Isaiah Thompson, Lake Taylor, 6-2, 270, lineman

College: Unsigned

16. Maarten Woudsma, Oscar Smith, 6-6, 320, offensive lineman

College: Signed with Old Dominion

Story continues

17. Jaylon White, Kempsville, 6-4, 230, defensive end

College: Signed with Old Dominion

18. Savion Moore, Maury, 6-3, 280, lineman

College: Unsigned

19. Saquan Miles, Maury, 6-0, 230, quarterback

College: Unsigned

20. George Ballance, Cox, 6-1, 215, linebacker

College: Virginia Tech (preferred walk-on)

21. Jake Carney, Lake Taylor, 6-3, 290, center

College: Unsigned

22. Cincere Quarterman, Oscar Smith, 6-2, 250, defensive tackle

College: Unsigned

23. Walter Barnett, Deep Creek, 6-2, 320, lineman

College: Unsigned

24. Xavier Davis, Green Run, 6-2, 200, quarterback

College: JMU

25. Anthony Barnes, Deep Creek, 6-0, 220, athlete

College: Unsigned

26. Tayuon Reid, Maury, 5-9, 175, strong safety/running back

College: Unsigned

27. Kai Hodge, Atlantic Shores, 5-11, 190, running back/strong safety

College: Committed to Old Dominion

28. Sencere Royster, Lake Taylor, 5-11, 255, lineman

College: Unsigned

29. Donald Gatling, Phoebus, 6-3, 200, wide receiver/defensive back

College: Unsigned

30. Kevon King, Oscar Smith, 6-0, 220, running back

College: Unsigned

31. Kaleb Gallop, Churchland, 6-3, 205, wide receiver/cornerback

College: Unsigned

32. JaRon Ratliff, Norcom, 6-1, 180, defensive back/wide receiver

College: Signed with Virginia State

32. Bravion Campbell, King’s Fork, 6-4, 210, athlete

College: Signed with Chowan

34. Donovan Owens, Indian River, 6-1, 190, strong safety/linebacker

College: Unsigned

35. Mike Newell, Maury, 5-10, 170, wide receiver/defensive back

College: Unsigned

36. Luke Hanson, Lafayette, 6-2, 190, quarterback

College: Unsigned

37. Jaden Bryant, Norview, 6-3, 330, offensive lineman

College: Unsigned

38. Jordin Lennon, York, 5-11, 205, running back/linebacker

College: Unsigned

39. Seven Warren, Warwick, 6-2, 316, lineman

College: North Carolina Central

40. Desmond Cook, Western Branch, 6-1, 215, linebacker/tight end

College: Signed with William & Mary

41. Marcus Triggs, Hampton, 5-11, 200, linebacker

College: Unsigned

42. Luke Holmes, Warhill, 6-4, 245, tight end/defensive end

College: Unsigned

43. Damien Mazil, Atlantic Shores, 6-1, 195, quarterback/defensive back

College: Unsigned

44. Christian Parham, Green Run, 6-0, 190, strong safety

College: Signed with Norfolk State

45. Deontae Roscoe, Deep Creek, 6-2, 235, defensive lineman

College: Unsigned

46. Jayden Hargett, Maury, 6-3, 220, defensive end

College: Unsigned

47. Ashtin Acheta, Nansemond River, 6-2, 320, lineman

College: Unsigned

48. DeAnte Newsome, Indian River, 6-2, 220, linebacker

College: Unsigned

49. Key’Shaun Boone, Churchland, 5-10, 180, wide receiver/cornerback

College: Unsigned

50. Darian King, Norcom, 5-7, 175, running back

College: Signed with Elizabeth City State University

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com