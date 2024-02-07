National Signing Day 2024: What to expect from Florida A&M and Florida State football

National Signing Day has arrived.

On Wednesday, college football teams will add to their rosters in preparation for the 2024 season.

Florida A&M and Florida State will look to reload after both enjoying story-filled and championship football seasons.

The Rattlers won the Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl for the Black College Black Football National Championship. Meanwhile, the Seminoles won the Atlantic Coast Conference and appeared in the Orange Bowl.

It was the first time FAMU and FSU won their conferences in the same season since 2000 and the eighth time in history.

The Rattlers finished 12-1. The Seminoles finished 13-1.

Don’t expect an eventful signing day from FAMU or FSU.

Both teams primarily handle their recruiting during December’s early signing period and the spring NCAA Transfer Portal period after turning near-perfect seasons in 2023.

The Rattlers have about 18 commits and signees penciled in to join next season under first-year head coach James Colzie, who replaces former FAMU head coach of six years, current Duke running backs coach Willie Simmons. Meanwhile, Florida State added 22 players last December.

FAMU is projected to add a handful of high school players on Wednesday.

Colzie will speak to the media at 11 a.m., and then FAMU Athletics will host its National Signing Day Show featuring the new coach at noon on Rattlers Plus.

A press conference was held at Bragg Memorial Stadium officially announcing James Colzie III as Florida A&M University’s 19th head football coach Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

The Seminoles will likely add one player on signing day, with the addition of 4-star defensive end/athlete Amaree Williams. Williams reclassified from the 2025 recruiting class to 2024.

The standout athlete is a native of North Palm Beach and attends The Benjamin School.

The ​​6-foot-4, 215-pounder played at wide receiver and defensive end in his junior season, finishing with 16 receptions for 424 yards and seven touchdowns on offense and 34 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

FSU has 23 total commits in the class and is ranked as the No. 13 class in the country by 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. FAMU is tabbed at 160th in the same ranking system (includes FBS teams), near the top of the Football Championship Subdivision.

