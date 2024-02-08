National Signing Day 2024: Which colleges did central Ohio football players choose

For Ohio Dominican football coach Kelly Cummings and his staff, recruiting central Ohio proves beneficial and rewarding.

James Lee, the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator for the Division II Panthers, takes pride in the program’s effort to give Columbus-area high school players a chance to compete at the next level without leaving their hometown.

“Our staff has done a great job of trying to identify some of the best players that are in our footprint and in our wheelhouse,” Lee said. “We try to make sure they feel welcomed and that they want to play in front of their hometown or play in front of their fans that can come see them easily.”

Lee is in his second year at Ohio Dominican after eight seasons at KIPP Columbus, including 2021 and 2022 as head coach.

He said the Panthers would land about 10 central Ohio players in a 2024 recruiting class of about 50. The class includes running backs Amir Brown and Nasir Phillips, from Northland and Westerville South, respectively, and wide receiver and return specialist Zion Moffett from Northland.

“I’m an alum from here, so this place means a lot to me,” said Lee, a 2009 graduate. “I want to make sure that we do the best possible job to make sure kids get a great education and then they also get to play football, and it’s going to be in that order. It’s not just me, it is our assistant coaches, it is our head coach doing it. It’s a group effort.”

Here are the central Ohio players who formally committed as part of the signing period that began Wednesday. Names were submitted by athletic departments and compiled from social media.

Football also held an early signing period from Dec. 20-22.

Ahmed Al Ani, Hilliard Darby/Otterbein

The 6-foot, 220-pound Al Ani excelled as a blocking tight end in the Panthers’ run-based offense and as an edge rusher on defense. Al Ani moved to the line as a senior after playing linebacker as a junior.

Antonio Armistead, Westerville South/Wheeling

The 6-0, 170-pound defensive back made 36 tackles, 32 solo, as well as three interceptions last fall for the Wildcats (7-5). Armistead was named second-team all-OCC-Capital.

Tristan Arndt, Dublin Scioto/Bucknell

The 6-4, 290-pound Arndt was a key contributor for first-year coach Alex Place. An offensive tackle, Arndt was second-team all-OCC-Capital and first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state in Division II.

Heath's Brayden Bayles

Brayden Bayles, Heath/Otterbein

The 6-1, 185-pound quarterback completed 167 of 281 passes for 2,266 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and rushed for 986 yards and 23 TDs on 151 carries last fall. He was first-team all-state in Division V, district Offensive Player of the Year and Offensive Back of the Year in the Licking County League.

Brevin Bourquin, Marysville/Indiana Wesleyan

A dual-threat quarterback, the 6-2, 185-pound Bourquin passed for 518 yards and ran for another 128 yards and five scores for the Monarchs (4-7). He ran for 12 touchdowns as a junior and passed for 11. Indiana Wesleyan (10-2) advanced to the NAIA national quarterfinals last fall.

Northland's Amir Brown

Amir Brown, Northland/Ohio Dominican

The 5-8, 170-pound running back and cornerback paced the City League-North champions (9-2, 6-0) on offense with 1,320 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 179 carries and six catches for 150 yards and a score. Brown earned first-team all-district and second-team all-state in Division II.

Harvest Prep's Chris Brown

Chris Brown, Harvest Prep/Ashland

The 6-1, 181-pound senior receiver and defensive back had 41 catches for 1,013 yards and nine touchdowns to help lead the Warriors (12-2) to a Division V state semifinal. The first-team all-district and all-state selection also had a team-leading six interceptions.

Tiyshaun Carreker, West/Ohio Dominican

The 6-6, 300-pound Carreker started on both lines for the Cowboys (1-9) under first-year coach Eric Robinson, racking up 38 tackles with seven sacks, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Spencer Conrad, Olentangy Berlin/Toledo

A two-time first-team all-state kicker in Division I, Conrad regularly made field goals of 40 or more yards, including a school-record 53-yarder as a junior. He made 18 of 22 field goals last fall and averaged 40.9 yards per punt.

Hilliard Bradley’s Julian Dandridge

Julian Dandridge, Hilliard Bradley/Indianapolis

The 6-4, 230-pound Dandridge was a two-way starter at defensive end and left tackle who will play end in college. Dandridge had 82 tackles, including six for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was first-team all-OCC-Central, second-team all-district and honorable mention all-state in Division I.

Connor Dutton, Delaware Hayes/Indianapolis

The 6-3, 240-pound Dutton finished with 78 tackles, including 25 for loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one blocked punt. The defensive lineman was first-team all-OCC-Capital, second-team all-district and honorable mention all-state in Division I.

Chaun Erfurt, Dublin Scioto/Capital

The 6-1, 275-pound Erfurt was a two-year starter at center for the Irish, helping to anchor the offensive line.

Mickey Evans, Dublin Scioto/Otterbein

The 5-10, 180-pound Evans was a key starter at tight end for the Irish, helping to lead the team’s rushing attack.

Hilliard Bradley’s Bradyn Fleharty

Bradyn Fleharty, Hilliard Bradley/Yale

The 6-3, 200-pound Fleharty directed the Jaguars’ high-powered offense, completing 186 of 368 passes for 2,810 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushing for 1,360 yards and 17 scores on 209 carries. He was Offensive Player of the Year in the district and OCC-Central, first-team all-state in Division I and a Mr. Football finalist, leading the Jaguars (13-2) to a state semifinal.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Cameron Frazier

Cameron Frazier, Gahanna Lincoln/Duquesne

The 5-11, 165-pound Frazier finished with 32 tackles and four interceptions to help lead the Lions’ defense. The defensive back was first-team all-state and all-district in Division I and first-team all-OCC-Ohio.

Westerville South's Zay Furman (51)

Zay Furman, Westerville South/Ashland

The 6-1, 220-pound two-way lineman earned first-team all-OCC-Capital and second-team all-district in Division II. Furman had 49 tackles, including eight for loss, three fumble recoveries and a sack as a senior.

Cameron Garcia, Westerville South/Tiffin

A 5-10, 160-pound cornerback, Garcia had 30 tackles with 16 pass breakups, two tackles for loss and an interception as South advanced to a Division II, Region 7 quarterfinal.

Drake Goings, Madison-Plains/Ashland

The 5-10, 220-pound Goings played on both lines and long snapped for the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-5 Ohio Heritage Conference). Goings finished with 20 tackles, nine solo, and a fumble recovery.

Pickerington North’s Dorian Hamilton

Dorian Hamilton, Pickerington North/Ashland

One of a trio of primary running backs for the Division I, Region 3 semifinalist Panthers (11-2), the 5-8, 170-pound Hamilton rushed for 606 yards and nine touchdowns on 124 carries and caught six passes for 30 yards.

Dublin Jerome's Carter Holden

Carter Holden, Dublin Jerome/Miami University

The 6-3, 210-pound Holden was 8 of 10 on field goals with a long of 51 yards and 27 of 29 on extra points. He also averaged 41.9 yards per punt. Holden was first-team all-state and all-district in Division I and first-team all-OCC-Cardinal, all as a punter.

Carson James, Columbus Academy/Robert Morris

The 5-11, 195-pound James, who will play defensive back in college, had 35 solo tackles, 35 assisted tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception last fall. He was first-team all-Central Buckeye League and special mention all-district in Division V.

Nick Johnson, Marysville/Siena Heights

A 6-0, 215-pound two-way lineman, Johnson made 62 tackles, including 16 for loss, and tied for the team lead in sacks with five. He was named first-team all-OCC-Cardinal and all-district and third-team all-state in Division I.

Central Crossing's Malik Kamara

Malik Kamara, Central Crossing/Ashland

The 6-1, 195-pound Kamara will play cornerback and safety for the Eagles. He recorded 80 tackles, including two for loss, and two interceptions as a senior. Kamara was first-team all-OCC-Buckeye and all-district and second-team all-state in Division II.

Brendan Keener, Hilliard Darby/Washington and Lee

The 6-2, 265-pound offensive tackle and defensive end helped pave the way for 2,705 rushing yards, an average of 225.4 per game, and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Keener was first-team all-OCC-Cardinal and all-district in Division I and second-team all-state.

Rudy Kessinger, Watterson/Eastern Michigan

The senior made 16 field goals in 18 attempts, including a long of 49 yards, 66 of 67 extra-point attempts and had 72 touchbacks to earn first-team all-CCL, all-district and all-state in Division III. Kessinger was a five-star kicker per Kohl’s Professional Camps rankings.

Kaedon Kline, Grove City/Mercyhurst

The 6-3, 190-pound Kline was 60 of 60 on extra points and 5 of 9 on field goals. He also averaged 46 yards per punt. He was first-team all-OCC-Ohio and special mention all-district in Division I.

Brayden Kohl, Hilliard Darby/Ohio Dominican

The 6-3, 220-pound linebacker led the Panthers (6-6) with 138 tackles, split evenly between solo and assisted stops, two sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Kohl earned first-team all-league, second-team all-district and honorable mention all-state.

Ready's Jude Kusan

Jude Kusan, Ready/Ohio Dominican

A starting offensive tackle and long snapper for the Silver Knights (10-2), the 6-2, 280-pound Kusan earned first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state in Division IV. Ready averaged 37.4 points per game and amassed 4,634 yards of offense, most of which came on the ground.

Azel Lunsford, Whitehall-Yearling/Capital

A defensive end and linebacker at 6-3, 185, Lunsford was a bright spot in a tough season for the Rams (1-9). Lunsford had 44 tackles, including 10 for loss and five sacks, and three forced fumbles to earn first-team all-Central Buckeye League and second-team all-district in Division III.

Xavier Martin-Fuller, Hartley/Georgetown College

The 5-11, 175-pound Martin-Fuller had 41 tackles and two interceptions for the Hawks (10-3). The defensive back was second-team all-CCL and special mention all-district in Division IV.

Ready's Tylar Mix

Tylar Mix, Ready/Ohio Dominican

A 6-4, 330-pound offensive lineman, Mix was a key blocker up front for 2,837-yard rusher Kentrell Rinehart during the Knights' run to a Division IV, Region 15 quarterfinal. Mix earned first-team all-district and second-team all-state.

Northland's Zion Moffett

Zion Moffett, Northland/Ohio Dominican

A receiving and special teams threat, the 5-11, 155-pound Moffett had 15 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns and racked up another 524 yards on kick and punt returns. Moffett was first-team all-district and honorable mention all-state.

Kian O’Ryan, Dublin Scioto/Lake Erie

The 6-1, 205-pound O’Ryan will be an edge rusher for the Storm. He was honorable mention all-district in Division II and honorable mention all-OCC-Capital.

Westerville South's Nasir Phillips

Nasir Phillips, Westerville South/Ohio Dominican

The 5-10, 190-pound Phillips capped a standout high school career with 1,601 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns, earning first-team all-OCC-Capital, all-district and all-state for the second consecutive season. Phillips finished his South career with 4,830 total yards and 62 touchdowns.

Briggs' Isaiah Price

Isaiah Price, Briggs/Ohio Dominican

The 5-9, 165-pound Price was a key contributor for Briggs at wide receiver and defensive back, earning first-team all-City League and second-team all-district in Division II. He will play in the secondary for Ohio Dominican.

Landon Purcell, Watterson/Navy

A 5-11, 215-pound linebacker and long snapper, Purcell had 35 tackles to help the Eagles (14-2) reach the Division III state final. Purcell, who also wrestles and plays lacrosse, will be college teammates with cousin Dominic Purcell, the Division III state Defensive Player of the Year who finished his senior season with 200 tackles.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Quan Rhodes-Mckee

Quan Rhodes-Mckee, Gahanna Lincoln/Duquesne

The 6-1, 210-pound Rhodes-Mckee led the Lions (12-1) with 97 tackles, including 16 ½ for loss. He added five sacks and two interceptions. A linebacker, he was first-team all-state and all-district in Division I and first-team all-OCC-Ohio.

Watterson's Braxton Rundio (1)

Braxton Rundio, Watterson/Thomas More

A 6-0, 200-pound linebacker, Rundio was a primary cog in the Eagles’ defense. He finished his senior year with 135 stops, 93 solo and 14 of which were for loss, and had four interceptions. Rundio earned first-team all-CCL and all-district and second-team all-state.

Turner Schmidt, Hilliard Davidson/Robert Morris

A 6-4, 230-pound edge rusher, outside linebacker and tight end, Schmidt earned first-team all-OCC-Central and all-district and third-team all-state in Division I after making 90 tackles, including eight for loss and five sacks.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Jalen Scott

Jalen Scott, Gahanna Lincoln/Ohio Dominican

The 5-11, 160-pound Scott had a team-high 45 catches for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns for the OCC-Ohio champions. He was first-team all-league, second-team all-district and honorable mention all-state in Division I.

Gahanna Lincoln’s Amir Simmons (19)

Amir Simmons, Gahanna Lincoln/Valparaiso

The 5-8, 180-pound Simmons will be a running back and wide receiver for the Beacons, according to Gahanna coach Bruce Ward. Simmons had 41 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 120 yards on nine carries last fall. He was special mention all-OCC-Ohio.

Peyton Smith, Madison-Plains/Ashland

The 5-9, 160-pound Smith is listed as a running back and defensive back but also played quarterback in the Golden Eagles’ run-based offense, rushing for 509 yards and five touchdowns and passing for 446 yards and four scores. Smith also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score and made 42 tackles.

Kaden Seller, Hilliard Darby/West Virginia

The 11th-ranked long snapper nationally by Kohl’s Professional Camps, the 6-3, 260-pound Seller committed to the Mountaineers in July. Also a center, Seller earned second-team all-league and honorable mention all-district last fall.

Ja’Narius Strickland, Westerville North/West Virginia State

The 6-4, 300-pound offensive tackle and second-team all-OCC-Capital honoree played a key role up front during North’s 9-3 season under first-year coach Stanley Jackson. The Warriors scored 30 or more points five times in advancing to a Division I, Region 3 quarterfinal.

Hilliard Bradley’s Ethen Tebbetts

Ethen Tebbetts, Hilliard Bradley/Robert Morris

The 6-1, 210-pound Tebbetts set a program record with 152 tackles, including 13 for loss, and added five sacks and two interceptions. He is the program's career leader in tackles with 281. The linebacker was Defensive Player of the Year in the district and OCC-Central and first-team all-state in Division I.

Granville's Dante Varrasso

Dante Varrasso, Granville/Dayton

The 6-1, 180-pound Varrasso had 71 receptions for 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was first-team all-state and all-district in Division III and Defensive Back of the Year in the LCL, finishing with five interceptions.

Hilliard Bradley’s Jake Walter

Jake Walter, Hilliard Bradley/Indianapolis

The 5-9, 180-pound Walter was 9 of 15 on field goals with a long of 41 yards and 43 of 47 on extra points. He also averaged 34 yards on 10 punts. He was second-team all-OCC-Central and second-team all-district in Division I.

Mario Williams, Westerville Central/Indianapolis

A cornerback, the 5-11, 178-pound Williams earned first-team all-OCC-Ohio and second-team all-district honors in Division I for the second consecutive season. He also has played free safety.

Mason Ziegler, Olentangy Berlin/Wheeling

The 5-10, 170-pound Ziegler was a versatile threat for the Bears (11-2) during their run to the OCC-Cardinal championship and a Division I, Region 2 semifinal. A second-team all-league honoree, Ziegler rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns and caught seven passes for 116 yards and two scores.

sports@dispatch.com

@DispatchPreps

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: National Signing Day 2024: Central Ohio high school football