National signing day 2023 analysis: USC ended on a high note

USC is coming off a very successful season under first-year coach Lincoln Riley. USC’s season ended with losses to Utah in the Pac-12 title game and to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic, but overall, the turnaround was successful in Year 1. The Trojans finished 11-3 for the season.

The offense will need to reload in 2023, with All-America wideout Jordan Addison and star running back Travis Dye leaving for the NFL, but USC brings back junior quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams.

The Trojans’ 2023 recruiting class is nearly finished, waiting on superstar prep athlete Duce Robinson from Phoenix Pinnacle High School. Robinson ranks as the No. 19 prospect nationally and the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 Top247. He is also a baseball prospect. Robinson is the 123rd-ranked player in the MLB class via Baseball America’s recently updated top 200 draft rankings.

Overall, the Trojans hold the No. 8 football recruiting class ranking for 2023, including transfers. USC is No. 9 in the 247Sports ranking for the 2023 high school recruiting class and No. 12 in the 247Sports Composite team ranking.

Two five-stars and 10 four-stars are included among the Trojans’ 21 high school signees. The two five-stars and the top three overall players are offensive players (Zachariah Branch, Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon).

In Riley’s second season as the Trojans’ head honcho, USC will have a loaded roster with depth on the offensive side that should be able to compete for a College Football Playoff spot.

USC’s schedule is way tougher in 2023 than it was in 2022, with games against Oregon, Washington, UCLA, Notre Dame and Utah, but the roster is vastly improved.

A CFP spot is definitely on the table, and these incoming freshmen and trasnfers are a big reason why.

The Pac-12 2023 Team Recruiting Rankings after National Signing Day⭐️https://t.co/Rky0zaILoc pic.twitter.com/H0jf6Bwec5 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire