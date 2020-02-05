National Signing Day ’20: Meet the new faces of the Oregon football program

Welcome to National Signing Day!

Here is a breakdown of the incoming 2020 Oregon football class in alphabetical order:

Name: MACEAL AFAESE

Position: Defensive Lineman

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 257 pounds

High School: Kapolei High School, Kapolei, Hawai'i

Accolades

Consensus three-star prospect and top-ranked defensive tackle in Hawaii. Ranked sixth overall in the state by ESPN and 58th nationally among defensive ends. The No. 9 overall prospect in Hawaii and the No. 54 defensive tackle in the nation according to 247Sports. Great size and speed.

How Afaese fits in to the other defensive linemen on Oregon's roster:

With juniors Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu deciding to return to Oregon for their senior seasons, the depth on the defensive line runs deep. Four of the eleven 2020 signees on defense are defensive linemen. Afaese will have the opportunity to learn and grow from some of the best.

Name: ROBBY ASHFORD

Position: Quarterback

Rank: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 204 pounds

High School: Hoover High School, Hoover, Alabama

Accolades:

Rated the No. 13 dual threat quarterback in the country and No. 1 quarterback overall in Alabama by Rivals. Ranked eighth nationally among pocket passing quarterbacks and No. 147 overall nationally by ESPN. Selected to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-American Game. A 2020 Polynesian Bowl selection. Competed in the finals of the 2019 Elite 11 quarterback competition.

How Ashford fits in to the other quarterbacks on Oregon's roster:

One of the biggest question marks coming into the 2020 season is who will be taking snaps at quarterback? Who is Justin Herbert's heir? Tyler Shough has been sitting behind Herbert for the past two seasons, learning, growing and earning the backup spot. He has been groomed to be the next starter, but Ashford just may push him for that starting spot.

Name: TJ BASS

Position: Offensive Line

Rank: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 334 pounds

High School: Mt. Baker High School, Deming, Washington / Butte College

Accolades:

The consensus top-ranked junior college offensive guard in the nation. Rated a four-star prospect and the No. 5 overall junior college player by Rivals. The No. 8-ranked junior college player in Washington by 247Sports. Named a JC All-American and ranked eighth overall by PrepStar.

How Bass fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have graduated four of the five starters on their offensive line. Everyone except for Penei Sewell. Bass could come in and earn a starting spot right away.

Name: TREY BENSON

Position: Running Back

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 204 pounds

High School: St. Joseph Catholic School, Greenville, Mississippi

Accolades:

A consensus three-star prospect by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. The 441st overall prospect by 247Sports. A consensus top 15 player from Mississippi. The top ranked running back in Mississippi by ESPN.

How Benson fits in on Oregon's roster:

Good news for the Ducks as they return all of their running back room this season (minus Darrian Felix who transferred to University of South Florida): CJ Verdell, Travis Dye and Cyrus Habibi-Likio fell into a three-man rotation last season with a few appearances from Sean Dollars. This will be a close competition to watch for this spring and throughout fall camp.

Name: JAY BUTTERFIELD

Position: Quarterback

Rank: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 202 pounds

High School: Liberty High School, Brentwood, California.

Accolades:

A consensus four-star and top 250 recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. A top100 recruit by Rivals, ranking as the No. 82 overall prospect. Rated as the No. 109 overall player in the 247 Composite rankings and the No. 127 recruit by 247Sports.

How Butterfield fits in on Oregon's roster:

One of the biggest question marks coming into the 2020 season is who will be taking snaps at quarterback? Who is Justin Herbert's heir? Tyler Shough has been sitting behind Herbert for the past two seasons, learning, growing and earning the backup spot. He has been groomed to be the next starter, but Butterfield just may push him for that starting spot.

Name: JONATHAN DENIS

Position: Offensive Line

Rank: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 279 pounds

High School: South Dade High School, Homestead, Florida

Accolades:

A consensus four-star prospect and top two offensive guard in Florida. Ranked the No. 6 offensive guard in the country and the 193rd-ranked overall prospect by Rivals. The 16th-ranked offensive guard nationally and the No. 58 overall prospect in the state by ESPN.

How Denis fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have graduated four of the five starters on their offensive line. Everyone except for Penei Sewell. Denis could come in and earn a starting spot right away.

Name: JUSTIN FLOWE

Position: Linebacker

Rank: 5-star

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

High School: Upland High School, Upland, California

Accolades:

Named the Butkus Award 2019 high school winner. A member of the 2019 SI All-American Defensive Team. A consensus five-star prospect and top-10 rated player. Ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker nationally by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. The No. 4 rated player overall by Rivals, while ranking fifth by 247 Composite, seventh by 247Sports and ninth by ESPN. The top-ranked recruit in California by both ESPN and 247 Composite, while ranking third by both Rivals and 247Sports. Selected to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl and the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

How Flowe fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have an immediate need to fill with graduates Troy Dye and La'Mar Winston Jr. off to the NFL. Flowe has an opportunity to fill those shoes right away. Oregon returns junior starter Isaac Slade-Matautia, alongside sophomore Andrew Johnson Jr., sophomore MJ Cunningham, sophomore Adrian Jackson, sophomore Made Funa and senior Sampson Niu among others.

Name: JJ GREENFIELD

Position: DB

Rank: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 177 pounds

High School: Narbonne High School, Crenshaw, California

Accolades:

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, while ranking as a three star by ESPN, 247 Composite and Rivals. The 301st overall recruit by 247Sports. A consensus top-40 safety in the nation. The No. 27 safety in the country according to 247Sports, while checking in at No. 38 by 247 Composite, 39th by ESPN and 40th by Rivals at safety.

How Greenfield fits in on Oregon's roster:

With juniors Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir announcing they will return to Oregon for their senior seasons, the depth at defensive back is strong. The Ducks' secondary will return Jevon Holland, Brady Breeze, Nick Pickett along with Graham Jr., Lenoir, Mykael Wright, DJ James, Daewood Davis and Verone McKinley III amongst others.

Name: MARCUS HARPER II

Position: Offensive Line

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 290 pounds

High School: Homewood-Flossmoor High School, Chicago Heights, Illinois.

Accolades:

A consensus three-star and top 15 prospect in Illinois by 247Sports and Rivals. The top-ranked offensive guard in Illinois by both ESPN and Rivals. Ranked 33rd among offensive guards nationally and No. 11 overall in the state by Rivals.

How Harper III fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have graduated four of the five starters on their offensive line. Everyone except for Penei Sewell. Harper II could come in and fight for a starting spot right away.

Name: LUKE HILL

Position: DB

Rank: 4-star

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

High School: St. Francis Academy, Temple Hills, Maryland.

Accolades:

A four-star recruit by ESPN, 247 Composite and Rivals. A three-star prospect by 247Sports. Ranked as a top-100 player (No. 95) by ESPN, 109th by Rivals and 142nd by 247 Composite. A top-10 cornerback in the nation by Rivals (No. 9), ESPN (No. 9) and the 247 Composite (No. 10). The No. 1 cornerback from Maryland according to ESPN, 247 Composite and Rivals.

How Hill fits in on Oregon's roster:

With juniors Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir announcing they will return to Oregon for their senior seasons, the depth at defensive back is strong. The Ducks' secondary will return Jevon Holland, Brady Breeze, Nick Pickett along with Graham Jr., Lenoir, Mykael Wright, DJ James, Daewood Davis and Verone McKinley III amongst others.

Name: KRIS HUTSON

Position: WR

Rank: 4-star

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

High School: St. John Bosco High School, Compton, California.

Accolades:

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, 247 Composite and Rivals. The 99th-ranked overall player, the No. 18-ranked wide receiver in the nation and 14th-ranked player from California by Rivals. Consensus top-50 player from California according to the recruiting services. In addition to ranking No. 14 in California by Rivals, is the No. 29 player in the state by 247Sports, No. 38 by 247 Composite rankings and No. 45 by ESPN. No. 4 athlete in California by ESPN.

How Hutson fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks didn't heavily recruit at the wide receiver position this offseason. They return starters Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd as well as Mycah Pittman, Bryan Addison, Justin Collins and Josh Delgado. Ducks fans will finally get to see JR Waters, Lance Wilhoite and Isaah Crocker this season along with transfer Devon Williams. Hutson is the sole wide receiver in this 2020 class coming in this season, but brings a lot of speed and shiftiness with him.

Name: JAYLAN JEFFERS

Position: Offensive Lineman

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 261 pounds

High School: Saguaro High School, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Accolades:

A consensus three-star recruit. Ranked 11th overall in Arizona and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the state by both ESPN and 247Sports. Rated the No. 34 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports. Received PrepStar All-Western Region recognition.

How Jeffers fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have graduated four of the five starters on their offensive line. Everyone except for Penei Sewell. Jeffers could come in and fight for a starting spot right away.

Name: JACKSON LADUKE

Position: Linebacker

Rank: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 217 pounds

High School: Spanish Springs High School, Sparks, Nevada.

Accolades:

The consensus top-ranked outside linebacker in Nevada by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. A four-star prospect and ranked 22nd nationally among outside linebackers by Rivals. Rated a top-five overall recruit in the state by 247Sports and Rivals. The 33rd-ranked outside linebacker nationally and No. 448 overall in the country by 247Sports.

How Laduke fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have an immediate need to fill with graduates Troy Dye and La'Mar Winston Jr. off to the NFL. Laduke has an opportunity to fill those shoes right away, but is also recruited alongside Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell. Oregon returns junior starter Isaac Slade-Matautia, alongside sophomore Andrew Johnson Jr., sophomore MJ Cunningham, sophomore Adrian Jackson, sophomore Made Funa and senior Sampson Niu among others.

Name: FAAOPE LALOULU

Position: Offensive Lineman

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 390 pounds

High School: Farrington High School, Honolulu, Hawai'i.

Accolades:

A consensus three-star prospect. Rated the No. 46 offensive tackle in the nation and No. 10 overall prospect in Hawaii by 247Sports. The consensus second-ranked offensive tackle in Hawaii. Selected to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

How Laloulu fits in on Oregon's roster:

Depth at defensive line won't be an issue this upcoming season for Oregon. The Ducks return Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu for their senior seasons and just signed four-star prospect Jayson Jones on National Signing Day. But Laloulu's size alone make for an interesting prospect.

Name: JADEN NAVARRETTE

Position: Linebacker

Rank: 4-star

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 233 pounds

High School: Norco High School, Norco, California.

Accolades:

A consensus four-star prospect and top-20 athlete in the nation. Rated the No. 9-ranked athlete in the country and 27th-ranked player overall in California by Rivals. The top-ranked athlete in California and No. 17 in the nation at his position by ESPN. Ranked 12th among athletes nationally and No. 27 overall in the state by 247Sports.

How Navarrette fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have an immediate need to fill with graduates Troy Dye and La'Mar Winston Jr. off to the NFL. Navarrette has an opportunity to fill those shoes right away, but is also recruited alongside Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell. Oregon returns junior starter Isaac Slade-Matautia, alongside sophomore Andrew Johnson Jr., sophomore MJ Cunningham, sophomore Adrian Jackson, sophomore Made Funa and senior Sampson Niu among others.

Name: NOAH SEWELL

Position: Linebacker

Rank: 5-star

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 266 pounds

High School: Orem High School, Orem, Utah.

Accolades:

Named "Mr. Football" for Utah by The Deseret News. One of 15 Butkus Award 2019 High School semifinalists. A finalist for the 2019 Polynesian High School Player of the Year. A five-star recruit by 247Sports, 247 Composite and Rivals. A four-star listing by ESPN.

How Sewell fits in on Oregon's roster:

The Ducks have an immediate need to fill with graduates Troy Dye and La'Mar Winston Jr. off to the NFL. Navarrette has an opportunity to fill those shoes right away, but is also recruited alongside Justin Flowe, Jackson Laduke and Jaden Navarrette. Oregon returns junior starter Isaac Slade-Matautia, alongside sophomore Andrew Johnson Jr., sophomore MJ Cunningham, sophomore Adrian Jackson, sophomore Made Funa and senior Sampson Niu among others.

Name: JAKE SHIPLEY

Position: Defensive Lineman

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 271 pounds

High School: Shadow Hill High School, Indio, California.

Accolades:

A consensus three-star prospect and top-five strong-side defensive end in California. Rated the No. 44 overall strong-side defensive end in the country by 247Sports and the No. 87 overall prospect in the state.

How Shipley fits in on Oregon's roster:

Depth at defensive line won't be an issue this upcoming season for Oregon. The Ducks return Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu for their senior seasons and just signed four-star prospect Jayson Jones on National Signing Day. Four of the eleven 2020 signees on defense are defensive linemen. Shipley will have the opportunity to learn and grow from some of the best.

Name: JAYLEN SMITH

Position: Defensive Lineman

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 266 pounds

High School: Hertford County High School, Ahoskie, North Carolina.

Accolades:

A consensus three-star prospect and top-five defensive tackle in North Carolina. Ranked 19th overall in the state and 57th nationally among defensive tackles by Rivals. The No. 47-ranked defensive tackle in the nation and 22nd-ranked overall prospect in North Carolina by ESPN.

How Smith fits in on Oregon's roster:

Depth at defensive line won't be an issue this upcoming season for Oregon. The Ducks return Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu for their senior seasons and just signed four-star prospect Jayson Jones on National Signing Day. Four of the eleven 2020 signees on defense are defensive linemen. Smith will have the opportunity to learn and grow from some of the best.

Name: BRADYN SWINSON

Position: Defensive Lineman

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 257 pounds

High School: Chapel Hill High School, Douglasville, Georgia.

Accolades:

Rated a top-five strongside defensive end in Georgia by 247Sports and Rivals. Ranked 22nd nationally at his position and No. 47 overall in the state by 247Sports. The 25th-ranked strongside defensive end in the country and No. 52 overall prospect in Georgia according to Rivals.

How Swinson fits in on Oregon's roster:

Depth at defensive line won't be an issue this upcoming season for Oregon. The Ducks return Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu for their senior seasons and just signed four-star prospect Jayson Jones on National Signing Day. Four of the eleven 2020 signees on defense are defensive linemen. Swinson will have the opportunity to learn and grow from some of the best.

Name: BENNETT WILLIAMS

Position: DB

Rank: 3-star

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

High School: St. Francis High School, Campbell, California / College of San Mateo / Illinois

At College of San Mateo:

Named California Community College All-State and All-American as a sophomore. Also earned all-conference honors. Named PrepStar JC All-American with an overall No. 47 ranking among junior college players.

At Illinois:

Earned ESPN.com Freshman All-American honors. Named to the BTN. com Freshman Team. Played in 11 games with seven starts at safety.

How Williams fits in on Oregon's roster:

With juniors Thomas Graham Jr. and Deommodore Lenoir announcing they will return to Oregon for their senior seasons, the depth at defensive back is strong. The Ducks' secondary will return Jevon Holland, Brady Breeze, Nick Pickett along with Graham Jr., Lenoir, Mykael Wright, DJ James, Daewood Davis and Verone McKinley III amongst others.

National Signing Day 20: Meet the new faces of the Oregon football program originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest