National shutdown showing Cubs have to fix leadoff spot

The Nationals' pitching dominance in this NLDS has shown how much the Cubs miss Dexter Fowler's production from the past two seasons - and that the leadoff spot needs to be on the winter to-do list.

WASHINGTON - Dexter Fowler set the tone in the last elimination game the Cubs played, leading off with a home run against Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and backpedaling between first and second base, showing the natural swagger and tension-free attitude needed to end a 108-year championship drought.

Out of that epic World Series Game 7 win over the Cleveland Indians, Fowler switched sides in the rivalry when the St. Louis Cardinals made him an offer he couldn't refuse - five years and $82.5 million - and the Cubs couldn't come close to matching.

The 2017 leadoff formula never became as simple as Joe Maddon's reminder to Fowler: "You go, we go." But with this season on the line, the Cubs manager absolutely wanted Jon Jay at the top of Thursday night's Game 5 lineup against Washington Nationals lefty Gio Gonzalez.

After rolling with Fowler thorough six playoff rounds across the last two seasons, the Cubs went 0-for-13 from the leadoff spot in the first four games of this National League Division Series, part of an overall Washington shutdown where they hit .159 with a .514 OPS.

"You know what's going to fix that? Facing different pitchers, hopefully," Maddon said with a laugh inside his temporary office at Nationals Park. "That's what would fix that. They've just been that good. Listen, there's no running away from it. There's not an excuse. (Max) Scherzer was good. (Stephen) Strasburg's been good twice.

"We've scored eight runs and won two games out of four? That's not (bad). All this stuff is typical higher-mound baseball, (Bob) Gibson, (Sandy) Koufax kind of stuff.

"They're really imposing and they got great stuff - every one of them - and also command. That's been the big thing."

Think Fowler misses Chicago? He didn't put any emoji underneath a family photo at McKee Ranch in Las Vegas, but the caption on his Instagram account summed it up: "This October is less climactic than the last, but no less filled with joy."