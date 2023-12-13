National runner-up RCTC has five players named All-America

Dec. 12—ROCHESTER — Five football players from the Rochester Community and Technical College football team that was the NJCAA Division III national runner-up have earned All-America honors for the 2023 season.

On offense, wide receiver Terrence Isaac Jr. and lineman Gavin Layton were both named First Team All-America.

Layton, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound sophomore from Andover, was the anchor of the offensive line. The Yellowjackets were No. 2 in points per game, No. 1 in yards per game, and No. 1 in passing yards per game among NJCAA Division III schools.

Isaac Jr. was honored despite missing four games during the season due to injury. The sophomore finished with 19 catches for 358 yards (18.8 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He is the son of RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr.

RCTC also had two defensive players named First Team All-America — defensive lineman Seth Thomas and linebacker Martell Williams.

Thomas, a sophomore from Mattawan, Mich., was a force on the line for an RCTC defense that was ranked No. 2 in yards allowed in Division III. He was elite at defending the run and also had 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Thomas also had an interception in a 33-29 loss to the College of DuPage in the national championship game.

Williams, a sophomore out of Chicago, was a dynamic linebacker. He finished with 105 total tackles and nine sacks. His 53 solo tackles and 22.5 tackles for loss were both No. 1 among Division III defenders and his nine sacks were No. 3. Williams also had an interception, forced four fumbles, recovered three fumbles and returned one for a touchdown. He was named NJCAA Defensive Player of the Week twice.

Rodrigo Castaneda, a sophomore from Richfield, was named a Second Team All-American on special teams. As a kicker, Castaneda made 10 of 22 field goals, with a long of 45 yards, while hitting 35 of 37 extra points. His 65 points scored was No. 2 among D-III players and his 10 field goals were No. 1. Castaneda also averaged 37.3 yards on 29 punts.

The Yellowjackets finished the season with an 8-3 record and were ranked No. 2 in the final NJCAA D-III football poll. Earlier Terrance Isaac Sr. was named the D-III Coach of the Year.