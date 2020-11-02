National roundup of potential moves for Washington at 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

National roundup of potential moves for Washington at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday and the Washington Football Team finds itself in an interesting position. At 2-5, selling may seem like the most logical conclusion.

Yet, due to the poor play all-around in the NFC East, Washington is still in the division race. Therefore, Washington could go the other way and buy at the deadline in order to make a run at the title.

Both choices would make sense, as Washington has some current players that could be moved (see: Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson and Dwayne Haskins), but the roster also needs help at numerous positions. Ahead of the deadline, numerous national outlets have constructed hypothetical trades around the league. There is no shortage of ideas involving Washington.

Here's a look at what some analysts think Washington could do before 4 p.m. on November 3

Trades involving Ryan Kerrigan

Before getting to the situations involving Kerrigan, it's important to note that the team has stated they have no interest in dealing Kerrigan despite the pass rusher reportedly requesting a trade. Still, his low usage in Washington but overall skill has many believing he could be an important piece for others around the league.

His departure would hurt in terms of veteran leadership, but Washington's pass rush would still be in good shape given the young talent at the position. Anyways, here are some trades involving Washington's all-time sacks leader.

Kerrigan traded to the Seattle Seahawks (Henry Mckenna, USA TODAY Sports' For The Win)

Seattle has been known for its stout defense in the past, but that's not the case in 2020. As good as Russell Wilson has been, games have ended closer than needed because the other side of the ball can't make a stop.

For The Win's Henry McKenna sees Kerrigan as a perfect fit, as his pass rush ability to immediately upgrade a struggling defensive front. Additionally, with Seattle acting as a Super Bowl contender, the idea of a rental doesn't hurt if it means hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Kerrigan traded to the Miami Dolphins (Patrik Walker, CBS Sports)

Miami now sits at 4-3 and should now be considered a playoff contender in the AFC. While Tua Tagovailoa will need time to progress, the Dolphins defense is emerging as a powerful unit. Having talent on that side of the ball makes the play of the quarterback a lot easier.

Walker sees Kerrigan as the perfect counterpart for Emmanuel Ogbah and someone that can make an impact in 2020 and beyond. For Washington, it's a way to potentially get some draft capital from a team that has picks to give.

Kerrigan traded to the San Francisco 49ers for WR Dante Pettis (Bill Barnwell, ESPN)

This trade may not seem as reasonable now given that the 49ers are 4-4 in the best division in football and will be without Jimm Garoppolo and George Kittle for multiple weeks. If the team thinks it can still compete, however, it will need Kerrigan.

San Francisco's pass rush has been devastated by injuries and Kerrigan is a near-perfect fill-in for 2020.

As for Washington, Pettis is not the most attractive option on the market at his position, but the team needs all the help it can get at wide receiver. The potential to work in the slot is there, and though he's dealt with injuries this season, Washington would get two years of control going forward.

Kerrigan traded to the New Orleans Saints (Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report and Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports)

Sensing a theme here? Kerrigan is an enticing option for competitive teams that are missing some juice among the defensive front. The Saints are a prime candidate given the shrinking competitive window (if everything is based on Drew Brees) and their need for more pressure upfront.

Download and Subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

Trades involving Dwayne Haskins

Haskins traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for CB Justin Layne and a 2021 fourth-round pick (Bill Barnwell, ESPN)

This partnership for a trade is the most logical if the "inevitable" trade for Haskins comes at the deadline. It's not a move for 2020, or even 2021, but the Steelers could buy low on a young quarterback in the hopes that putting him in the system would allow him to grow in time to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

Story continues