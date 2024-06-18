National Reining Horse Assoc. brings derby action to State Fairgrounds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The competition is in full gear at the 6666 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby featuring record breaking purses across the entire event.

Whether you’re a seasoned fan cheering on your favorites, or a newcomer to the electrifying world of reining, there’s something for everyone at the 2024 6666 NRHA Derby.

Spectators can expect a backdrop of the OKC Fairgrounds, for this year’s 6666 NRHA Derby delivering thrilling performances and showcases the best in the sport. The Derby is an opportunity to witness unparalleled horsemanship, precision, and artistry in reining, according to the NRHA.

This year competitors will kick things into the saddle ranging from seasoned professionals to rising stars. Spectators can expect high-energy performances in the highly anticipated Non Pro and Open finals on June 21 and 22, respectively.

WHO: National Reining Horse Association (NRHA)

WHAT: 6666 NRHA Derby

WHEN: Now – Sunday, June 23rd

WHERE: State Fair Park – Jim Norick Arena

The 4-year-old Stakes features the highest added money open-aged event. To recognize the popularity of the 4-year-old Stakes division and to support its longevity, the NRHA Board added an additional $100,000 beginning in 2023, bringing the total added money of the Tamarack Ranch Open Stakes to $110,000.

The guaranteed payouts for Open Derby Champions are:

· L4 Open – $100,000

· L3 Open – $35,000

· L2 Open – $20,000

· L1 Open – $10,000

· Prime Time Open – $5,000

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the thrill of reining competition firsthand!

For more information on the 6666 NRHA Derby presented by Markel, including a detailed schedule of events, ticket information and a link to the free live feed, please visit nrhaderby.com.

