National reactions: Saints’ shutout by 49ers draws plenty of criticism
Here are the latest national media reactions to the New Orleans Saints’ 13-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12, ending the longest active streak of games played without being shut out:
The last time the Saints were held scoreless was Jan. 6, 2002.
They lost 38-0 in Week 17 of the 2001 season against . . . you guessed it, the #49ers.
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 28, 2022
Saints had 5 possessions inside of the 49ers' 43-yard line.
Zero points to show for it. What an outing.
— Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) November 28, 2022
🏈 FINAL: 49ers 13, Saints 0 pic.twitter.com/QypLoszGSE
— Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 28, 2022
The Saints' 13-0 loss to the 49ers snaps a streak of 332 straight games without being shut out, which was the longest active streak in the league.
The last time it happened… Week 17 2001, also against the 49ers (lost 38-0). pic.twitter.com/tID9K0yoiX
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2022
If the Seahawks lose to the Raiders or the 49ers lose to the Saints this afternoon, the entire NFC East will hold a playoff spot.
— David Helman (@davidhelman_) November 27, 2022
Another 49ers first down, and the Saints are going to get shut out.
— John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) November 28, 2022
49ers 13, Saints 0.
That's SF's fourth straight second-half shutout this season, and their first full-game shutout since 2019 (at Washington).
That was a championship-caliber effort from the 49ers defense in a game where a lot went against them
— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 28, 2022
The @Saints have been shut out for the 1st time since week 17, 2001 against the @49ers . The QBs in that game? Jeff Garcia and Aaron Brooks
— trey wingo (@wingoz) November 28, 2022
The #Saints snapped the NFL's longest active streak without being shut out (332 games) in Week 12.
The last time the Saints were shut out was in Week 17, 2001 also against the @49ers who were coached by our @SteveMariucci.
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2022
49ers have beaten the Saints. So the Seahawks have a lot at stake these next few minutes.
— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 28, 2022
#49ers defense did a great job limiting the Saints biggest threats
Alvin Kamara 50 total yards, 2 fumbles
Taysom Hill 20 total yards
Christ Olave 62 rec yards
— Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) November 28, 2022
The Saints previously went 332 STRAIGHT GAMES without being shutout
They lost 13-0 today to the 49ers pic.twitter.com/zaQoGHLL0q
— Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 28, 2022
The Real MVP of Saints vs 49ers pic.twitter.com/wDmA3LFn6m
— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) November 27, 2022
Saints' last four games in which they have not scored
> 0-23 vs 49ers (Week 9, 1997)
> 0-31 vs 49ers (Week 6, 1998)
> 0-38 vs 49ers (Week 17, 2001)
> 0-13 at 49ers (Today)
🙃
— René Bugner (@RNBWCV) November 28, 2022
Saints fall 13-0 to 49ers. Updated NFL standings:
Bucs 5-6
Falcons 5-7
Panthers 4-8
Saints 4-8
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 28, 2022
49ers vs saints game pic.twitter.com/Du0edMNNDu
— 𝐤𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@19probIems) November 27, 2022
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after defeating the New Orleans Saints during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. #49ers #jimmyG pic.twitter.com/jukxf2E0GI
— Jose Carlos Fajardo (@jcfphotog) November 28, 2022
Taysom Hill fantasy points:
Week 5: 34.1
Last 7 games: 34.7
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 28, 2022
The Saints had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games … until Sunday. https://t.co/6cB0EMHOox
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 28, 2022
Jimmy gonna Jimmy. Just got to wait and see when. Got crazy lucky with that penalty that had nothing to do with the pick.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) November 27, 2022
49ers shut out Saints 13-0. https://t.co/rG62WhzLlP
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 28, 2022
The wild thing is that the Saints actually drove into 49ers territory enough times that they could've feasibly won this game with five field goals.
— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 28, 2022
Saints lose 13-0, with Andy Dalton the leading rusher today (21 yards). Yikes, yikes, yikes.
— Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 28, 2022
Christian McCaffrey fantasy managers watching him split carries with Elijah Mitchell: pic.twitter.com/7ZtVXbfwvh
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 27, 2022
The officials in this 49ers-Saints game need to chill for a bit.
— Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) November 27, 2022