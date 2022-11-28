National reactions: Saints’ shutout by 49ers draws plenty of criticism

The Saints' 13-0 loss to the 49ers snaps a streak of 332 straight games without being shut out, which was the longest active streak in the league.

The last time it happened… Week 17 2001, also against the 49ers (lost 38-0). pic.twitter.com/tID9K0yoiX

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 28, 2022