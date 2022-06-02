National reactions: NFL world goes down memory lane as Ryan Fitzpatrick retires

Nick Wojton
·7 min read
In this article:
Buffalo Bills and NFL legend/fan favorite in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL on Thursday. He spent 17 seasons in the league, taking his longest stop in Buffalo.

Fitzpatrick played for the Bills from 2009 to 2012. But after bouncing around between nine different teams, a lot of places got to see the many sides of the beloved QB.

That caused some high-quality reactions to the retirement news.

With that, here are some national reactions to Fitz’s decision to hand ’em up:

Albert Breer, MMQB

Field Yates, ESPN

CBS Sports

Pro Football Focus

FOX Sports

Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

CBS Sports

Adam Caplan, SiriusXM

Adam Schefter, ESPN

Ari Meirov, PFF

Barstool Sports

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

Jordan Schultz, Game Day NFL

Carmen Vitali, The Draft Network

Dov Kleiman, NFL reporter

JJ Zachariason, Late round fantasy football podcast

Josiah Johnson, Fubo

Matthew Berry, ESPN

Safid Deen, USA TODAY

Barstool Gametime

Nathan Jahnke, PFF

Rich Cimini, ESPN

Shawn Stepner, ABC

Matt Harmon, Yahoo! Sports

Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times

Corbin Smith, Sports Illustrated

Ben Volin, Boston Globe

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post

Jacob Infante, The Draft Wire

Darren Rovell, The Action Network

Warren Sharp, Sharp Football

Bill Barnwell, ESPN

