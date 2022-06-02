National reactions: NFL world goes down memory lane as Ryan Fitzpatrick retires

Yahoo Entertainment

Parts three and four of Biography: Bobby Brown aired Tuesday night, during which the singer opened up about how drugs and alcohol impacted his relationship with Whitney Houston. “We always felt that our love was strong enough to overcome any obstacle that was put in front of us,” Brown said. “We would still be together if it wasn't for, you know, drugs. Drugs just got the best of us.” Brown also discussed hitting “rock bottom” when he was sent to prison for repeatedly violating probation. “I was arrested once for DUI, and the rest of them was violations of probation on the DUI,” Brown explained. “It's just a trickle of violations that kept me in the justice system. My rock bottom was when I went to prison in Miami for violations of probation in 2000 on the DUI.” Brown claimed he tried to stay clean after prison, but Houston continued to drink and do drugs. Brown was charged with battery against Houston in 2003, but insisted that he was fighting her drug dealer when he accidentally bruised her cheek and cut her upper lip. “There’s a big misconception on me physically abusing Whitney,” Brown explained. “I've never, ever physically hit her, um, intentionally…Whupping his ass and making sure that he didn't come back to my house again, Whitney got in the way. My hand went back, smacked her. And, yeah, that was the worst time in my life.” Houston filed for divorce from Brown in 2006 and six years later she died from accidental drowning as a result of drug abuse.