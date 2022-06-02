National reactions: NFL world goes down memory lane as Ryan Fitzpatrick retires
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Ryan FitzpatrickLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Buffalo Bills and NFL legend/fan favorite in quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL on Thursday. He spent 17 seasons in the league, taking his longest stop in Buffalo.
Fitzpatrick played for the Bills from 2009 to 2012. But after bouncing around between nine different teams, a lot of places got to see the many sides of the beloved QB.
That caused some high-quality reactions to the retirement news.
With that, here are some national reactions to Fitz’s decision to hand ’em up:
Albert Breer, MMQB
What a cool way to announce your retirement. Love it. https://t.co/QKqBtmCCVW
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2022
Field Yates, ESPN
Looks like Ryan Fitzpatrick is calling it a career.
If so, what a ride for FitzMagic. https://t.co/gJwBMCCxcF
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 2, 2022
CBS Sports
Ryan Fitzpatrick has a wild list of players he's completed a pass to:
Marshall Faulk
Torry Holt
Isaac Bruce
Chad Johnson
T.J. Houshmandzadeh
Terrell Owens
Marshawn Lynch
DeAndre Hopkins
Andre Johnson
Arian Foster
J.J. Watt
Brandon Marshall
Matt Forte
Mike Evans
DeSean Jackson pic.twitter.com/58CHwvp70S
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 2, 2022
Pro Football Focus
Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons
What a career 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6qdvsLaD83
— PFF (@PFF) June 2, 2022
FOX Sports
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has announced his retirement from the NFL
What a career for Fitzmagic 👏 pic.twitter.com/J57el37RIM
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 2, 2022
Mike Garafolo, NFL Network
Goodnight, sweet prince. pic.twitter.com/AhtkZmyyhm
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2022
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
A hip injury shortened his final year, but Ryan Fitzpatrick heads into retirement with some incredible moments and memories. And… I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him 📺 https://t.co/HZusrsLAIm
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 2, 2022
Tom Pelissero, NFL Network
Ryan Fitzpatrick hangs it up after 17 NFL seasons, with broadcasting quite likely in his future. https://t.co/1CiQM713kC
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 2, 2022
CBS Sports
Perhaps Ryan Fitzpatrick's greatest feat pic.twitter.com/XE7Eys6L6p
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) June 2, 2022
Adam Caplan, SiriusXM
Some really interesting names on Fitz's list that he played with over the years… https://t.co/I2YbEgGRi3
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) June 2, 2022
Adam Schefter, ESPN
After playing for nine teams over 17 NFL seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick has told his former teammates in an incredible text he sent to them that he is retiring.
Here is a copy of that text, via @Fred22Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BjpAPaYagb
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022
Ari Meirov, PFF
Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. Threw for 34,990 passing yards and 223 TDs after coming into the league as a 7th-round pick out of Harvard. Gave fans some of the most memorable moments on and off the field.
Heck of a career, Fitzmagic. pic.twitter.com/Kd2LQ4xUjh
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 2, 2022
Barstool Sports
What a ride Fitzmagic
The 🐐 is retiring pic.twitter.com/CIXDDlZpop
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 2, 2022
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened https://t.co/OFgxPOxI8a
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 2, 2022
Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports
If Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired, this is our final #NFL memory of him.
Shirtless at a #Bills playoff game, the one where they blew out the Patriots in the perfect offensive performance.
Via (@teeforton)
Legend. pic.twitter.com/o09NQaYrKC
— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 2, 2022
Jordan Schultz, Game Day NFL
Ryan Fitzpatrick ends his career with more passing yards and more TDs than:
• Steve Young
• Troy Aikman
• Kurt Warner
• Joe Namath
• Bart Starr
Understand different eras, but still a pretty epic career from a 7th round pick out of Harvard — way back in 2005. #Fitzmagic https://t.co/EITS5x82kg pic.twitter.com/O1MkjnhChq
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 2, 2022
Carmen Vitali, The Draft Network
For this picture and this picture alone he should always be known as Bucs Legend Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Salut. https://t.co/7CpOG0n10R
— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) June 2, 2022
Dov Kleiman, NFL reporter
Long-time NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is apparently retiring.
Fitzpatrick played and started for the #Rams, #Bengals #Bills, #Titans, #Texans, #Jets, #Bucs, #Dolphins and Washington.
One of the most colorful personalities in league history is calling it a career. pic.twitter.com/VOl5sAkwpC
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2022
JJ Zachariason, Late round fantasy football podcast
Ryan Fitzpatrick's first NFL game:
– Came in as a 3rd-stringer for a concussed Jamie Martin
– Brought the Rams back from a 24-3 deficit in the second half (including scoring 10 points in the final 30 seconds) to force overtime
– Threw a 56-yard touchdown in OT to win it
Legend.
— JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) June 2, 2022
Josiah Johnson, Fubo
Ryan Fitzpatrick retiring from the NFL pic.twitter.com/K9WGyHwLRi
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 2, 2022
Matthew Berry, ESPN
Ryan Fitzpatrick was the 250th pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, the 16th and final QB drafted.
Of that draft class, only Aaron Rodgers has more career TD passes.
— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) June 2, 2022
Safid Deen, USA TODAY
The best minute I ever spent with Ryan Fitzpatrick, asking him about his beard routine in 2019. Can’t wait to see more of him on TV now that he’s retiring. Video from my time w/@SunSentinel https://t.co/bL1pid0RWc pic.twitter.com/BQjHZ7YC06
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 2, 2022
Barstool Gametime
What a career for Ryan Fitzpatrick
Let’s look at his first Madden player… pic.twitter.com/mC0Xpg0FI7
— Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) June 2, 2022
Nathan Jahnke, PFF
Ryan Fitzpatrick should sign a few one day contracts to retire as a member of every organization he hasn't been apart of yet.
— Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) June 2, 2022
Rich Cimini, ESPN
Looks like Ryan Fitzpatrick is calling it a career. A good dude who had a rollercoaster ride in NY — a franchise-record 31 TD passes in ‘15 … the Jets’ last win over NE, the killer loss in BUF, the “holdout,” the 6-pick in KC … never a dull moment. https://t.co/W23vftjuWd
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 2, 2022
Shawn Stepner, ABC
Ryan Fitzpatrick. One of the top five athletes I've ever had the pleasure of covering.
Hell of a football career.
— Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) June 2, 2022
Matt Harmon, Yahoo! Sports
If this is it for Ryan Fitzpatrick, I hope he enjoys many three button open days in his retirement. Hell of a ride! https://t.co/6O258ozR2R
— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) June 2, 2022
Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times
Ryan Fitzpatrick has announced his retirement. Congrats on a tremendous career and providing one of the best postgame moments in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/iGAwuCMveo
— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) June 2, 2022
Corbin Smith, Sports Illustrated
Ryan Fitzpatrick should go down as one of the most underrated and unfortunate quarterbacks ever. Two 10 win teams that he quarterbacked didn't make the playoffs. His overall stat line stacks up favorably to a lot of signal callers who received far more acclaim.
Happy retirement!
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) June 2, 2022
Ben Volin, Boston Globe
Ryan Fitzpatrick had an unbelievable career — a 7th round pick from Harvard who started 147 games over 17 seasons. Played the best ball of his career in his late 30s. Deserved better from Miami. Thought he'd be great in Washington, but the Curse of Dan Snyder got him.
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) June 2, 2022
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Seems Dolphins legend Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring.
And, yes, Ryan Fitzpatrick is forever a legend. https://t.co/gTJR68mMk8
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 2, 2022
Jacob Infante, The Draft Wire
With how many QB-needy teams Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for over the years, I'm surprised he never played for the #Bears.
Helluva career for Fitzmagic. 16 seasons and nearly 35,000 passing yards is an outstanding career for a 7th-round pick.
— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 2, 2022
Darren Rovell, The Action Network
Avg value of Harvard education for first 30 years after graduating: $2.72 million.
Ryan Fitzpatrick in his first 18 years out of Cambridge: $81.2 million. pic.twitter.com/ik0v8TbQXj
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2022
Warren Sharp, Sharp Football
Ryan Fitzpatrick detailing out the 40 seconds between snaps will always be hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/EYVxrveWDJ
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 2, 2022
Bill Barnwell, ESPN
My two favorite Fitz moments:
1) The honey hole shot against the Raiders off the bench in 2020
2) This pick-six where he trudges off like George Michael, which I will remember for the rest of my life https://t.co/i6XfybHL5E
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 2, 2022
1
1