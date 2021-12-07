National reactions: Lots of Patriots praise, Bills questioning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills lost to the New England Patriots, 14-10, in Week 13. As it so often goes, the winning team is getting tons of praise. The losers are not.

As things unfolded, those sides happened to be the Patriots (9-4) and Bills (7-5), respectively. As it so often goes with the Pats as well… things went into overdrive a bit.

You’ve been warned.

Here’s a look at some national media reactions to the Bills’ loss against the Patriots:

Fox Sports

Ted Nguyen, The Athletic

The Ringer

Pablo Torre, ESPN

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

Pro Football Focus

Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus

Andrew Brandt, Sports Illustrated

Pardon My Take Podcast, Barstool Sports

Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Kendrick Perkins, ESPN

Bill Simmons, The Ringer

Jeff Howe, The Athletic

Related

Bills QB Josh Allen: 'Everything we want is still in front of us'

Power rankings: Bills slip into some double-digit slots

Bills' Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer upset when asked about run defense vs. Patriots (video)

Recommended Stories