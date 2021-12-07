National reactions: Lots of Patriots praise, Bills questioning

The Buffalo Bills lost to the New England Patriots, 14-10, in Week 13. As it so often goes, the winning team is getting tons of praise. The losers are not.

As things unfolded, those sides happened to be the Patriots (9-4) and Bills (7-5), respectively. As it so often goes with the Pats as well… things went into overdrive a bit.

You’ve been warned.

Here’s a look at some national media reactions to the Bills’ loss against the Patriots:

Fox Sports

when the Bills elected to attempt a field goal going into the wind pic.twitter.com/L6V4f9EJfM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2021

Ted Nguyen, The Athletic

Josh Allen with only 6 run attempts in this sort of game is just bad play calling — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 7, 2021

The Ringer

Mac Jones: “Alright coach I’m tired of handing it off. Let me get a pass play.” Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/Zi7XLJBnjL — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 7, 2021

Pablo Torre, ESPN

Bill Belichick is coaching a land war — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) December 7, 2021

Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Story continues

tough night for the WINS ARE A QB STAT crowd pic.twitter.com/QxaQ9aGWrj — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 7, 2021

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

If the #Patriots win this game, Josh McDaniels’ offensive game plan should rest alongside Bill Belichick’s defensive game plan for Super Bowl XXV in Canton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2021

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN

The Patriots have the 4th-fewest passing yards in a win since 1980 — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) December 7, 2021

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

Buffalo

Heavy QB run A lot ASAP — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 7, 2021

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

We’re just watching Army/Navy 5 days early — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 7, 2021

Pro Football Focus

The Patriots just beat the Bills and only threw the ball 3️⃣ times 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cFyfVmzHZm — PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2021

Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus

Damien Harris hit 21.01 mph running against the wind! pic.twitter.com/rnUaijhdJE — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 7, 2021

Andrew Brandt, Sports Illustrated

The Patriots have let Mac Jones throw the ball as much as they’ve let you and I throw it tonight. Up 8-0. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 7, 2021

Pardon My Take Podcast, Barstool Sports

Josh Allen throwing with the wind pic.twitter.com/hQsI1icp2h — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 7, 2021

Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Tom Brady posted a 100% completion percentage in the first half twice in 20 years with the Patriots Mac Jones has done it twice in one year Makes you think — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 7, 2021

Kendrick Perkins, ESPN

Mac Jones threw for only 19 yards today and the Patriots still won the game?! Give Belichick the Coach Of The Year right now! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 7, 2021

Bill Simmons, The Ringer

The 3-Pass Game! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 7, 2021

Jeff Howe, The Athletic

Damien Harris, with one hamstring, has 10 carries for 111 yards and a TD. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 7, 2021

Related