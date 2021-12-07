National reactions: Lots of Patriots praise, Bills questioning
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills lost to the New England Patriots, 14-10, in Week 13. As it so often goes, the winning team is getting tons of praise. The losers are not.
As things unfolded, those sides happened to be the Patriots (9-4) and Bills (7-5), respectively. As it so often goes with the Pats as well… things went into overdrive a bit.
You’ve been warned.
Here’s a look at some national media reactions to the Bills’ loss against the Patriots:
Fox Sports
when the Bills elected to attempt a field goal going into the wind pic.twitter.com/L6V4f9EJfM
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2021
Ted Nguyen, The Athletic
Josh Allen with only 6 run attempts in this sort of game is just bad play calling
— Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) December 7, 2021
The Ringer
Mac Jones: “Alright coach I’m tired of handing it off. Let me get a pass play.”
Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/Zi7XLJBnjL
— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 7, 2021
Pablo Torre, ESPN
Bill Belichick is coaching a land war
— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) December 7, 2021
Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire
"Running backs don't matter."
Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/19SpGxkUVa
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 7, 2021
Mina Kimes, ESPN
tough night for the WINS ARE A QB STAT crowd pic.twitter.com/QxaQ9aGWrj
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 7, 2021
Ian Rapoport, NFL Network
If the #Patriots win this game, Josh McDaniels’ offensive game plan should rest alongside Bill Belichick’s defensive game plan for Super Bowl XXV in Canton.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2021
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN
The Patriots have the 4th-fewest passing yards in a win since 1980
— Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) December 7, 2021
Dan Orlovsky, ESPN
Buffalo
Heavy QB run
A lot
ASAP
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 7, 2021
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
We’re just watching Army/Navy 5 days early
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 7, 2021
Pro Football Focus
The Patriots just beat the Bills and only threw the ball 3️⃣ times 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cFyfVmzHZm
— PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2021
Doug Kyed, Pro Football Focus
Damien Harris hit 21.01 mph running against the wind! pic.twitter.com/rnUaijhdJE
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 7, 2021
Andrew Brandt, Sports Illustrated
The Patriots have let Mac Jones throw the ball as much as they’ve let you and I throw it tonight. Up 8-0.
— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 7, 2021
Pardon My Take Podcast, Barstool Sports
Josh Allen throwing with the wind pic.twitter.com/hQsI1icp2h
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 7, 2021
Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Tom Brady posted a 100% completion percentage in the first half twice in 20 years with the Patriots
Mac Jones has done it twice in one year
Makes you think
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 7, 2021
Kendrick Perkins, ESPN
Mac Jones threw for only 19 yards today and the Patriots still won the game?! Give Belichick the Coach Of The Year right now! Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 7, 2021
Bill Simmons, The Ringer
The 3-Pass Game!
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 7, 2021
Jeff Howe, The Athletic
Damien Harris, with one hamstring, has 10 carries for 111 yards and a TD.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 7, 2021
Related
Bills QB Josh Allen: 'Everything we want is still in front of us'
Power rankings: Bills slip into some double-digit slots
Bills' Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer upset when asked about run defense vs. Patriots (video)