National reactions: Josh Allen takes blunt of criticism for Bills loss to Jets
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
That's a leader https://t.co/ykFpue5gSN
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 6, 2022
Bleacher Report
THE JETS STUN THE BILLS 20-17 😱 pic.twitter.com/8TLaYpBO9t
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2022
ESPN
JETS TAKE DOWN THE BILLS AT HOME 😱 pic.twitter.com/SPGZCA4uUW
— ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2022
Pro Football Focus
THE JETS UPSET THE BILLS ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CfDQojXMwo
— PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2022
Mike Garafolo, NFL Network
Stefon Diggs: “He didn’t play like shit at all. He had a couple bad plays.”
This postgame media availability is rated 💩. https://t.co/oGWKnp5EzY
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 6, 2022
FOX Sports
DOWN GO THE BILLS
The @nyjets pull off the upset! pic.twitter.com/N0lbxwhBEN
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 6, 2022
CBS Sports
THE BILLS GOT LOST IN THE SAUCE pic.twitter.com/O6FNq9mgCz
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 6, 2022
Former Bills OL Jon Feliciano
Lmao y’all wanted to talk when they dropped that graphic with 3 NY teams now look at you😂😂 #imjusttrolling
— Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) November 6, 2022
Nick Wright, FS1
Bills need better play out of the quarterback position.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) November 6, 2022
Rich Cimini, ESPN
Jets 20, Bills 17
One of the biggest upsets in recent years. The Jets were the biggest home dog with a winning record since 2007.
They're 6-3.
Amazing. #Jets
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 6, 2022
Boston Connor, Pat McAfee Show
The fucking Jets beat the Bills
The NFL is so ridiculous
Greatest league on the planet
— Football (@BostonConnr) November 6, 2022
Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show
THE JETS JUST BEAT THE BUFFALO BILLS
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2022
Pardon My Take
THE JETS UPSET THE BILLS pic.twitter.com/MWUnMNSZOk
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 6, 2022
WFAN
“CHARACTER WIN!”
BT reacts to the Jets big win over the Bills! @BrandonTierney @TikiAndTierney
— WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 6, 2022
Robert Griffin III, ESPN
The Jets just beat the mighty Buffalo Bills.
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 6, 2022
Connor Hughes, SNY
The #Jets defense did this to Josh Allen, arguably the NFL's best quarterback
18 of 34 (52.9%) for 205 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs and a QB rating of 46.8.
Forget top-five.
This might be the NFL's best defense.
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 6, 2022
Emmanuel Acho, FOX Sports
Josh Allen cost his team this game.
Jalen Hurts must be the sole leader of the MVP race. It is no longer up for discussion or debate.
— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 6, 2022
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Josh….wyd man
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 6, 2022
Steven Ruiz, The Ringer
really thought josh allen had eliminated all silliness from his game after the first month of the season (plus how he ended last year) but that is clearly not the case.
— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) November 6, 2022
Ryan Clark, ESPN
Ok Jets!!
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 6, 2022