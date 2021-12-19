National reactions: Josh Allen respect returns in Bills win

The Buffalo Bills took the 31-14 win they needed in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.

After back-to-back losses, Buffalo needed to right the ship. But quarterback Josh Allen was being slept on during his team’s two-game losing skid.

With three touchdown passes including two to wide receiver Gabriel Davis, the respect started to return on Sunday against Carolina.

In terms of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton? It went in the opposite direction.

Check out some of the national media reactions to the Bills’ win over the Panthers right here:

Pardon My Take, Barstool Sports

Bill Barnwell, ESPN

I'm convinced that P.J. Walker is the fallback plan for anything that goes wrong for the Panthers at any position within the organization https://t.co/K5SgYnlSHz — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 19, 2021

Rodger Sherman, The Ringer

he’s been the OC since Brady got fired — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 19, 2021

Geoff Schwartz, Sirius-XM Radio

I’ll put Bills OL here also. Brutal — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 19, 2021

Joe Person, The Athletic

Bills pick off Cam Newton and that'll do it. Buffalo wins 31-14. Cam has lost 12 consecutive starts as a Panther. The O-line played poorly again. The Panthers are 5-9 and closing in on a top-5 pick. — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 19, 2021

Kevin Connors, SportsCenter

Today was progress.

31 points, a stout defensive performance & the continued emergence of Gabriel Davis.

Must clean up the penalties & continue to find a run game.

Onto New England, with everything right still in front of us. Let’s go! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/3iYqYhSxFC — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) December 19, 2021

Jonathan Coachman, CBS Sports

Cam Newton just has no arm strength anymore. It’s embarrassing how bad his arm his. And not having a kicker has killed the Panthers today. Cost them at least 6-9 points. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) December 19, 2021

Marcus Spears, ESPN

Cam Cooked y’all! End of an Era — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 19, 2021

Ryan Clark, ESPN

I see that Arm Arrogance has made an appearance in Buffalo again. Josh Allen’s arm is filthy! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 19, 2021

Amy Lawrence, CBS Sports

It's an above average day for the Buffalo offense when Josh Allen is NOT the leading rusher. #Bills #NFL — Amy Lawrence (@ALawRadio) December 19, 2021

Kim Martin, ESPN

Josh Allen + Stefon Diggs = 🔥🤌🏾🔥 — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 19, 2021

