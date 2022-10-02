National reactions: Josh Allen, Bills’ comeback drive impress
Following the Buffalo Bills’ comeback 23-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Marcus Spears, ESPN
Josh Allen You kidding me man!!! Silly Good
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 2, 2022
Mina Kimes, ESPN
JA to would-be tacklers pic.twitter.com/4McomMPRuE
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 2, 2022
Nick Wright, FS1
The Bills, who I was told were an unstoppable offensive juggernaut with the best quarterback in the league, have scored 8 total points in their last 4 quarters of football & 2 of those were thanks to a punt hitting an opposing player in the ass.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) October 2, 2022
Seth Walder, ESPN
the reason they're not running josh allen on a QB sneak isn't because they don't want to risk a fumble…it's because they don't want to score and give Baltimore the ball.
— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 2, 2022
Danny Marang, 1080 The Fan
Josh Allen MVP send tweet
— Danny Marang (@DannyMarang) October 2, 2022
Bussin' With The Boys Podcast
The boy Josh Allen didn’t get us 2 TD passes but he did bring his team back down 20. STUD pic.twitter.com/0N23e0yQ04
— Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) October 2, 2022
Adam Schein, CBS Sports
Bills!!!!! Josh Allen comeback!!! MVP!! Never a doubt!!!! #BillsMafia
— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 2, 2022
LeSean McCoy, Former Bills RB
Elite QB drive to score before half (JOSH ALLEN)
— LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) October 2, 2022
NFL Research
The Bills had lost 39 straight games when trailing by 17+ points. The #Bills win over the Ravens is the largest comeback victory (17 points) in Josh Allen’s career. @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia https://t.co/XOsh1pVJNQ
— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 2, 2022
Brett Kollmann, The Film Room
Why do defenders always fall for Josh Allen’s little wave of the ball when he’s five yards past the LOS. It works literally every time lol
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 2, 2022
NFL on CBS
“I’m looking forward to our battles for a long time. He’s a special player.”
Josh Allen had nothing but love for Lamar Jackson after Sunday's game.
🎤 @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/nMOEMHkHRl
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 2, 2022
SB Nation
Josh Allen ran for a first down here pic.twitter.com/g5kDspAnJR
— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 2, 2022
Torrey Smith, former Ravens WR
I would’ve went for the touchdown from the 3 yard line like the Ravens. The Bills were hot in offense!
Let’s pretend Tuck made the kick. After the interception, they still went 73 yards and had 3 timeouts.
Folks are debating for no reason.
A field goal was never enough.
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 2, 2022
Ari Meirov, PFF
#Ravens blow a 20-3 lead and lose 23-20 to the #Bills. Baltimore opted to go for it on 4th and goal from the 2 instead of kicking the FG and taking the lead with 4:15 remaining.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2022
Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show
No lead is safe in the modern NFL pic.twitter.com/beNaQjLrUu
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 2, 2022
ESPN Stats & Info
The Ravens led by 17 points over the Bills today. In Week 2, the Ravens had a 21-point lead against the Dolphins. They lost both games.
The Ravens join the 2011 Vikings as the only teams to lose multiple games after leading by 17+ within their first 4 games.
h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/uTtqXJU9XJ
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 2, 2022
Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire
Final time of possession stats from Ravens – Bills in Week 4
Ravens: 38 minutes, 10 seconds
Bills: 21 minutes, 50 seconds
Final score
Bills 23, Ravens 20
— Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 2, 2022