National reactions: Highs and lows for Bills vs. Falcons
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills had an up and down day against the Atlanta Falcons. A win is a win, but the team’s efforts caused some mixed reviews of the Bills (10-6) from a national perspective.
With that, here are some national media reactions to the Bills’ 29-15 win over the Falcons:
Connor Hughes, The Athletic
Casually just looked at the #Bills game & see Josh Allen is 8 of 22 for 88 yards with three interceptions. Yikes.
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 2, 2022
Marcus Spears, ESPN
I see ya running that peel Buffalo
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 2, 2022
Domonique Foxworth, ESPN
Josh Allen really wanted the red zone int to Harmon. He tried to throw it to him down there on an earlier drive
— Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) January 2, 2022
Tyler Dunne, Go Long
Better late than never. https://t.co/Vq5SM8hdOJ
— Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) January 2, 2022
Kevin Connors, SportsCenter
Today was not a masterpiece.
But…
We clinched a playoff berth, something this @BuffaloBills fan never takes for granted.
We RAN the ball incredibly well.
We ensured that, if we win next week, we clinch the AFC East again.
All in all, pretty damn great! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dIgYWIUec4
— Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) January 2, 2022
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Good lord Singletary got BODIED on that fake. And for naught!!
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 2, 2022
Nick Wright, First Things First
Josh Allen’s highs are incredibly high… but his lows are among the lowest in the league.
It’s almost like he’s a roller coaster!
— nick wright (@getnickwright) January 2, 2022
NFL Film Study
36 year old Matt Ryan taunting Jordan Poyer after a TD run has to be the highlight of the day
— Ian (@NFLFilmStudy) January 2, 2022
Damian Parson, The Draft Network
Atlanta has to find away to move Matt Ryan this off-season.
— Damian Parson 🏈 (@DP_NFL) January 2, 2022
Ian Hartitz, Pro Football Focus
Josh Allen throws for 120 yards and 3 INTs; Bills win by 14 lmao
— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 2, 2022
Related
Buffalo Bills clinch playoff berth in Week 17
Instant analysis: Bills find enough footing in win vs. Falcons
WATCH: Bills win challenge on Gabriel Davis sideline catch vs. Falcons