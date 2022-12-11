National reactions: Flips in the air catch attention from Bills-Jets

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:

Leger Douzable, Former Bills and Jets player

The Athletic

Rich Cimini, ESPN

Ariel Helwani, The RInger

The Score

Pardon My Take

Chris Simms, NBC Sports

Jason McIIntyre, FS1

Ryan Clark, ESPN

The Ringer

Barstool Sports

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

Mike Giardi, NFL Network

Ty Dunne, Go Long

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories