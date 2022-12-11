National reactions: Flips in the air catch attention from Bills-Jets
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 20-12 win over the New York Jets in Week 14, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Leger Douzable, Former Bills and Jets player
Some of you Jets fans are hilarious, Zach threw for like 150 vs Bills earlier this year. We won that game because our defense had 5 sacks and 8 QB ints and 2 ints. Stop being toxic. We lost today because 2 turnovers not Mike White
— Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 11, 2022
The Athletic
Mike White gutted out a performance against the Bills. He's heading to the hospital as a precaution with rib injuries.
His gritty performance did not go unnoticed by his teammates, despite the Jets' loss.
H/T @ZackBlatt pic.twitter.com/y40ok3B51t
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 11, 2022
Rich Cimini, ESPN
Quinnen Williams having himself a day. That makes two sacks, 11 on the season. Bills can't block him. #Jets
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 11, 2022
Ariel Helwani, The RInger
This Bills-Jets game is almost as bad as last night’s judging. Sheesh.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 11, 2022
The Score
Dawson Knox saw Josh Allen put his body on the line and said ‘watch this.’
(🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/XpIJhks2zn
— theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) December 11, 2022
Pardon My Take
Josh Allen WHOOOOP pic.twitter.com/rrtNrq4ACR
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 11, 2022
Chris Simms, NBC Sports
Giddy Up Giddy Up Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/BFCSvMro0d
— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) December 11, 2022
Jason McIIntyre, FS1
Josh Allen leaving it all out there 😳 pic.twitter.com/BYXgXAmrIv
— Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 11, 2022
Ryan Clark, ESPN
They hell with longevity Josh Allen… hurdle flip! We here for a good time not a long time. Go get the first down. Who the hell cares about living another day. We living for the now and trying to win nah bruh. If you don’t love the way 17 plays you don’t like real ballers!
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) December 11, 2022
The Ringer
Can Josh Allen even make this move in Madden?! 😂
🏈: @NFL pic.twitter.com/AcHKOF6qWx
— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 11, 2022
Barstool Sports
Jets Offensive line gonna get Mike White killed today pic.twitter.com/cLNsoUVP9c
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2022
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
Mike White gets hit harder than any QB ever
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 11, 2022
Mike Giardi, NFL Network
3rd & 15 and Josh Allen converts. But all of Buffalo's heart stopped for a second at the end. Maybe don't hurdle there? Good luck convincing him. #Bills pic.twitter.com/TMS56ur7mW
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 11, 2022
Ty Dunne, Go Long
Dawson Knox with an ample amount of blood and guts on that touchdown reception.
— Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) December 11, 2022