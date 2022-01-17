National reactions: Everyone is already pumped to see Bills vs. Chiefs

In this article:

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs faceoff in the upcoming division round of the NFL playoffs.

When the Chiefs (12-5) defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday setting up their meeting with the Bills (11-6) football people immediately started talking. Everyone’s pumped for what’s to come already.

Here’s a rundown of some of the early reactions to the upcoming Bills-Chiefs contest:

Albert Breer, MMQB

Bills/Chiefs should be awesome. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2022

Rich Eisen, NFL Network

Bills vs. Chiefs is going to be off the hook. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 17, 2022

Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report

Ready for the offensive fireworks between Chiefs and Bills next week. Should be fun. — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) January 17, 2022

Pickswise

Stefon Diggs watched the Chiefs celebrate on the field after their victory in the AFC title game… He and the Bills will get their chance at redemption next Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/nJTHz4eCam — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 17, 2022

Boston Connor, The Pat McAfee Show

Travis Kelce is throwing touchdowns now? Chiefs Bills is going to be electric next week — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) January 17, 2022

Kyle Odegard, Seven Star Digital

Next Sunday should be some great football. Cardinals/Rams at Bucs and then Bills at Chiefs. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 17, 2022

Adam Teicher, ESPN

Chiefs-Bills at 5:30 on Sunday at Arrowhead. Already looking forward to that one — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 17, 2022

Tommy Smokes, Barstool Sports

Bills are gonna beat the Chiefs by double digits next week — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 17, 2022

Pro Football Focus

The AFC Divisional Round is going to be ELITE pic.twitter.com/lYS65evHTP — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2022

Trey Wingo

The Chiefs/Bills game could be the game of the postseason — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 17, 2022

Lily Zhao, FOX Sports

This #Bills #Chiefs game is going to be fun — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) January 17, 2022

FanDuel

Bills open up as +2.5 dogs vs. the Chiefs… What’s the play? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FZK2Fxw9b0 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 17, 2022

Carrington Harrison, CBS Sports

Chiefs vs Bills has a best game of the playoffs possibility. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 17, 2022

KD Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Bills-Chiefs is gonna be insane next weekend — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) January 16, 2022

NFL UK

Bills. Chiefs.

Allen. Mahomes. We can't wait for this Divisional game next Sunday! pic.twitter.com/8gPcWcWvLI — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 17, 2022

Ross Tucker, CBS Sports

I'm ok with a Chiefs vs. Bills Super Bowl. Next week. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 17, 2022

Bleacher Report

Bills vs Chiefs next week 😂 pic.twitter.com/rNikpYCqKa — br_betting (@br_betting) January 17, 2022

