National reactions: Eagles remain undefeated ahead of showdown with Cowboys

The Eagles remained the NFL’s only undefeated team, holding on to win their fifth straight game of the season after Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola missed a late field-goal attempt wide right.

The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, and they’ll start preparing for a huge matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

The national reaction to Philadelphia’s victory has been mixed, with most of America wondering if Jalen Hurts can hold up under such a consistent usage rate.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is high on Jordan Davis and his game-wrecking abilities over the first five weeks of his career.

Jordan Davis has taken the NFL by storm through his first five games of his rookie season. The now Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle is the highest rated rookie in the NFL.

CBS Sports

Jalen Hurts is not interested in undefeated talk.

‘I personally hate hearing 5-0’

Hurts isn’t satisfied with the Eagles being the last unbeaten team in the NFL

ESPN

ESPN is all about the early hype for the 5-0 Eagles hosting the 4-1 Cowboys.

NBC Sports -- Peackock

Eagles’ gamble on Hurts paying off?

Michael Smith and Charles Robinson take a look at what makes the undefeated Eagles go and the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Fox Sports

Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy says the Birds are the “real deal.”

LeSean McCoy gives his thoughts on the undefeated 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles after their Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. LeSean highlights Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ability to throw the ball and dismisses his concerns for the Eagles offense.

NBC Sports

Philadelphia Eagles avoid stumbling in the trap game vs. Arizona.

Mike Florio and Myles Simmons were impressed by the Eagles’ focus to eke out a narrow win in a tricky test at Arizona.

Huffington Post

Dicker the Kicker made a name for himself on Sunday.

The Register Herald

The Eagles are undefeated but hardly perfect at 5-0.

The Athletic

How Jalen Hurts led Eagles past Cardinals to remain undefeated.

USA Today

In front of a plethora of green jerseys all around State Farm Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles survived a hard-fought battle to remain undefeated.

Jalen Hurts played turnover-free football in a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL.com

Eagles survive to remain only undefeated team in NFL. Philly got off to a fast start, taking a 14-0 lead on two Jalen Hurts 1-yard touchdown plunges. Then the offense hit a lull, struggling to move the ball for stretches.

Emmanuel Acho

Jalen Hurts makes one special play every game.

Every game, Jalen Hurts makes one special play to keep the @Eagles undefeated. Yesterday, this was the one:#FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/8AZIYQ7oGn — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 10, 2022

