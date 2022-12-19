National reactions: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could miss 2 weeks with a shoulder sprain

Jalen Hurts‘ status is in doubt for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys because of a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter Sunday NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafalo is reporting.

A legit MVP candidate, Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards (67.3 completion rate) and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions, adding another 13 touchdowns on the ground, while leading the Eagles to a 13-1 record.

Hurts also leads all NFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl fan votes.

With Gardner Minshew likely to get the start, here’s the national reaction to Monday’s news.

Patrik C. Walker

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Voice of the Star has some lowdown on how Dallas will approach the rumored injury.

Minshew is capable, true. Also true: The #Cowboys aren't unfamiliar with him, seeing as they played against him less than 12 months ago. They'll study that film heavily to see his tendencies. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 19, 2022

NFL Live

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Mina Kimes and crew jumped in on the discussions.

Jalen Hurts is uncertain vs. the Cowboys with a shoulder injury. The NFL Live crew discuss how this changes the Eagles' outlook for the remainder of the regular season: pic.twitter.com/fGdsTjLthb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 19, 2022

Tim McManus -- ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts took a lick and then dropped a dime to A.J. Brown.

For more perspective, this was the play immediately following Hurts' injury, and he had a deep ball to AJ Brown later. Missed games would be more about getting strength and functionality in throwing shoulder at 100 percent for postseason, in team's view. pic.twitter.com/biE3ANtl4f — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 19, 2022

