National reactions: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts could miss 2 weeks with a shoulder sprain

Jalen Hurts‘ status is in doubt for Saturday’s game against the Cowboys because of a sprained throwing shoulder suffered in the third quarter Sunday NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafalo is reporting.

A legit MVP candidate, Hurts has passed for 3,472 yards (67.3 completion rate) and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions, adding another 13 touchdowns on the ground, while leading the Eagles to a 13-1 record.

Hurts also leads all NFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl fan votes.

With Gardner Minshew likely to get the start, here’s the national reaction to Monday’s news.

