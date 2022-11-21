National reactions: Eagles move to 9-1 after comeback win over Colts

The Eagles matched their win total from last season with Sunday’s win over the Colts, and they’ll now work to lock down home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Jalen Hurts placed himself firmly into the MVP race, going 18-25 passing for 190 yards and one touchdown through the air. Hurts led Philadelphia in rushing on the night as well, totaling 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Eagles’ defense rebounded from a disastrous performance on Monday night football, holding Indianapolis to three field goals after they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead behind the strong running of Jonathan Taylor.

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles survive and advance.

The Ringer

Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak break down whether the Eagles trust Jalen Hurts as a passer when the game is on the line.

The Eagles squeaked out a close one on Sunday, defeating the Colts 17-16 thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from Jalen Hurts that gave them their first lead of the game. Sheil and Ben react to the close victory against the lowly Colts, which comes on the heels of the Birds’ first loss of the season. How much do the Eagles trust Jalen Hurts as a passer? What can the Eagles do to fill the glaring voids of Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis as they recover from their injuries? What got Nick Sirianni so emotional on the sideline?

NFL.com

Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles survive.

Jalen Hurts scampered untouched for a 7-yard touchdown run, completing a Philly comeback on an afternoon in which the offense struggled to find rhythm. The Eagles turned the ball over twice and generated just three drives with more than two first downs. The ground game was stymied by the Colts’ front outside of a few Hurts runs. The passing game suffered stops and starts, with few big plays splashed in. Credit Hurts for making every big play in the fourth quarter. The QB dropped a 22-yard dime for a TD to Quez Watkins that cut into a 10-point deficit and gave the Eagles a chance to pull off the comeback. It wasn’t pretty, with penalties and unforced errors killing the Eagles seemingly every drive, but when Philly needed to make a play late, Hurts stepped up and converted.

Story continues

ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles offense is not in trouble without Dallas Goedert.

Goedert will be back at some point, and in the meantime, the Eagles have enough good players on offense that they should be able to figure it out without him. They play the Green Bay Packers next Sunday night. All you have to do against them is run the ball. The Eagles will be fine. Oh, and by the way, they were a lot better on defense Sunday than they were last week. So, consider that, too.

USA Today

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Signs of trouble in Philly?

But the last two weeks have shown vulnerabilities after they dropped their first game against the Commanders and needed to grit out a comeback against a Colts squad with an interim coach. The biggest concern has been ball security, though, the good news is that the issue is one that can be corrected. In the last two games, Philadelphia has committed six turnovers, compared to the three it gave away in the previous eight games. Fumbles, in particular, are noteworthy, accounting for five of the six giveaways.

James Palmer -- NFL Media

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has done an excellent job of adjusting when faced with adversity or lack of efficiency.

I think adjustments have been key for this Eagles defense. To the roster, when they happen in game, and as a game goes on. Suh and Joseph are an example of this. But much more described here in my report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/B4sYSNY6Bz — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 21, 2022

Brian Baldinger

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Eagles added Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh two days before the game and tossed them right into the lineup.

The pair rewarded Howie Roseman by adding physicality to the defensive front.

.@eagles signed both #LinvalJoseph & @NdamukongSuh got signed in the middle of the week off the street and they did their jobs so well that the Birds don’t win this game w/o their help #FlyEaglesFly #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/fscIn826xe — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 21, 2022

CBS Sports -- Jeff Kerr

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

You can have your opinions about Jonathan Gannon’s scheme and style of playcalling, but the results are apparent, despite the lack of flare.

The #Eagles defense Yards per game allowed — 300.6 (2nd in #NFL)

Takeaways — 20 (1st)

INT — 13 (1st)

Yards per play allowed — 4.6 (1st)

Drives ending in turnover — 21.7% (1st)

Drives ending in offensive score — 29.3% (3rd)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/z6MLlt3hrm — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 21, 2022

Dan Orlovsky

The Colts are solid on defense, but they can be almost unstoppable offensively whenever the Eagles can have a team on their heels.

The #NFL version of the P-R-O How does you stop this game winner for the @Eagles 🔥🔥🔥@GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/zBbs3sQ51e — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire