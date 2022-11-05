National reactions: Eagles move to 8-0 for first time ever after win over Texans

The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history after a 29-17 win over the Texans in Houston at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and won his 11th straight regular-season start, the longest active streak currently in the NFL.

With Philadelphia enjoying the weekend off, here’s the national reaction to their impressive road win.

Jeff Kerr

The #Texans didn't even bother with Darius Slay last night. Slay was targeted twice and didn't allow a catch. Opposing QBs have just a 27.7 passer rating targeting him this year. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/u1U6956CDY — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 4, 2022

PFF

The Eagles have NFL’s top secondary.

Eagles secondary ranks this season: 🦅 69.0 passer rating allowed (lowest)

🦅 10 INTs (most) pic.twitter.com/B39ugC0rkq — PFF (@PFF) November 3, 2022

Brian Baldinger

.@eagles @CGJXXIII with his 5th INT in his last 4 games. They can come in bunches and qk pressure helps…but having a good set of “Mitts” is essential. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Xn69v5fWq9 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 4, 2022

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dallas Goedert is the best tight end in the NFC, per Reuben Frank and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Goedert now has 40 catches for 521 yards in eight games. His 65.1 yards per game average trails only Kelce (79.0) and is nearly 10 yards per game more than any other NFC tight end (T.J. Hockenson 56.4).

Brian Baldinger

The former NFL offensive lineman breaks down just how perfect Jason Kelce has been.

.@Eagles @JasonKelce there will never be another Jason Kelce…Every little thing that becomes big things he does with perfection. You can’t even teach the things he does every week. A true Philadelphia Treasure #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/rMnNCUAXAH — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 4, 2022

ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles fight off Houston Texans, move to 8-0.

An MVP candidate near the halfway point of the season, Hurts has thrown at least two touchdown passes in three straight games for the first time in his career. He is up to 18 touchdowns (12 passing, six rushing) with two interceptions through eight games.

Associated Press

Hurts, Eagles downplay 1st 8-0 start in franchise history.

The Eagles are riding high on the arm of Jalen Hurts, who threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and led the Eagles past the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night. He won his 11th straight regular-season start, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

CBS Sports

Eagles start 8-0 for first time in franchise history; Jalen Hurts captures 11th consecutive win.

Philadelphia is the 29th team in the Super Bowl era to start a season 8-0. All 28 previous teams that started 8-0 have made the playoffs, which 15 have won their conference championship and eight have won the Super Bowl — the last being the New Orleans Saints in 2009. Of the last 10 teams that have started 8-0, none have won the Super Bowl. Two reached the title game — the 2015 Carolina Panthers and the 2018 Los Angeles Rams. The best start to a season in Eagles history is 13-1 in 2004, when Philadelphia reached the Super Bowl.

NFL.com

Jalen Hurts on Eagles’ historic 8-0 start: ‘We haven’t accomplished anything yet’.

“I know it’s special for the city of Philadelphia,” Hurts, who was 21 of 27 for 243 yards, told reporters after the game. “I mean, I’ve been 8-0 before and lost the national championship. Just take it day by day. Take it day by day. We haven’t accomplished anything yet. It’s a day-by-day thing of us controlling things we can, playing to our standard and trying to grow every day. I think that’s truly what it’s about.”

