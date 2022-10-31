National reactions: Eagles move to 7-0 after 35-13 win over Steelers

The Eagles moved to 7-0 for the first time since 2004 with a dominant 35-13 win over the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finishes with 285 yards passing and four touchdowns as Philadelphia overcame a slow first-quarter start.

A.J. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards and three scores, as Pittsburgh (2-6) could not contain the physical wide receiver.

Here’s what the national media is saying heading into Week 9.

James Palmer

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lane Johnson said it best. The best way to keep your foot on the gas as an offense, “throw that mother f∗∗cker to number 11.” A.J. Brown had his first three touchdown game of his NFL career. It was almost 4. And it’s eating him up. Our chat on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/O4PKc2YDhj — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 30, 2022

FMIA/Peter King

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Peter King has Philadelphia as the 2nd best team in football at the halfway point.

2. Philadelphia (7-0). There’s a pretty big line of demarcation between the Bills and everyone. I’ll take the Eagles as the biggest threat, with a defense that’s allowed 17 points or fewer in five of their last six, and a quarterback that’s pretty damn ready for the big stage.

Brian Baldinger

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Hargrave was dominant on Sunday and worthy of a contract extension.

.@Eagles @Jay_MostWanted was the best defensive lineman on the field Sunday in the Battle for the Keystone State. Maybe it was seeing his former Black & Gold teammates…but more than likely it’s the way he normally plays…you know…full Metal jacket and power #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Jdq0mv8NMu — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 31, 2022

CBS News

Story continues

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CBS says Jalen Hurts is proving his critics wrong.

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t hear about their teams pursuing other quarterbacks anymore. The former Alabama teammates continued their MVP-caliber seasons with spectacular performances Sunday. They’ve silenced critics who questioned their ability to be franchise quarterbacks and are setting themselves up for huge contract extensions in the offseason. Geno Smith is another QB who has proved people wrong this season. A full-time starter for the first time since 2014, the 32-year-old Smith has the surprising Seahawks (5-3) leading the NFC West. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are off to a 7-0 start following a 35-13 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eagles Morning Roundup

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia is the new Gotham City.

Philadelphia has warmly embraced Darius Slay’s knighting of the wide receivers as their respective Batmans – but the new leg of Eagles fandom reached its pinnacle on Halloween eve as the team deflated its intrastate rival. SWOOP darted onto the field, donning a Batman costume. Fans flocked to the stands in homemade Batman/Eagles-themed get-ups. Swole Batman himself, A.J. Brown, was a nightmare for the Steelers’ defense, blocking any chances of Pittsburgh earning its first win at Lincoln Financial Field with career highs in receiving yards (156) and touchdowns (3). To cap it off, Jason Kelce made good on his claim as “Fat Batman,” wandering the field with a mask that materialized on the sideline after he played his final snaps of the game.

Sports Illustrated

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated highlighted A.J. Brown’s never being satisfied.

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown set two career bests on Sunday during the team’s 35–13 win over the Steelers, yet he said he was still “upset” with his performance after the game. Brown scored three touchdowns in the first half, which is the most he’s scored in a single game. Additionally, the receiver totaled 156 yards off six receptions, which is once again another personal best. His previous best was 155 yards, coming in the Eagles’ Week 1 game vs. the Lions.

Mike Florio

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Talk says Hurts is the “perfect leader” for the Eagles.

Mike Florio and Myles Simmons praise Jalen Hurts for his four-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss how his leadership qualities are paying off for the Philadelphia Eagles in a big way.

CBS Sports

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Robert Quinn is a perfect fit for Eagles culture.

Robert Quinn is still in the midst of processing his whirlwind week. On the Chicago Bears last week, traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, learning a new playbook, and playing two games in five days is a gauntlet for any NFL player. The humble Quinn only knows one way to prepare. He smiled when the Eagles’ game this week on “Thursday Night Football” was brought to his attention. It just adds to everything that’s happened in Quinn’s life over the past 120 hours. “Get my sleep, do my boots, cold tub, stretch, drink my sodas, and get ready for the next one,” Quinn said firmly. “I can complain or I gotta embrace it. I’m just gonna get ready. No one is gonna feel sorry for me.”

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire