National reactions: Eagles move to 10-1 after running all over the Packers

The Eagles are 10-1 after a 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night in a game that saw Aaron Rodgers exit with an oblique injury.

Philadelphia rode quarterback Jalen Hurts, who amassed a record-setting 157 yards rushing on the ground, eclipsing the 130 yards rushing set by Michael Vick during the 2010 NFL season.

Hurts became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game, while Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise.

Here’s the national reaction to Philadelphia’s impressive offensive performance.

Brian Baldinger

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

.@Eagles @LaneJohnson65 pulled all afternoon long whether it was counters or traps. 10 years into this industry he might still be the fastest O-Lineman in this league! @packers seemed helpless to stop this attack. #FlyEaglesFly #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/24e1kdwDB6 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 28, 2022

Peter Schrager

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

One of the hosts on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Schrager is high on the Eagles’ offensive line and “Stoutland University.”

Everyone expected a jump for Jalen Hurts this season. I don’t know if we expected this. Well A.J. Brown told me he did 😂. Hurts is in the MVP race, he won’t talk about it, the Eagles won’t talk about it, but “it’s there” Brown told me. Here’s why. My report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NPEPgael7r — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 28, 2022

NFL

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Eagles’ first team to have ten wins.

James Palmer NFL Media

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Palmer discussed Jalen Hurts’ meteoric rise.

Dan Orlovsky ESPN

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

No team in the NFL is running the football better than Philadelphia.

CBS Sports Jeff Kerr

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles are the only team in the NFL to knock off two 8+ win teams.

The #Eagles are the only team in the NFC to beat two 8+ win teams this season. 2-0 against teams with 8+ wins. #FlyEaglesFly — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 28, 2022

Emmanuel Acho

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The FS1 host and former Eagles linebacker pointed out how this dominant group of road graders is actually producing a pretty entertaining Christmas album.

Alright @Eagles, now that the games over let’s get back to the real important stuff, the Christmas album. https://t.co/TsFByV2u66 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 28, 2022

The Ringer

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles run all over the Packers.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts dominates as Philly earns 10th win.

The Philadelphia Eagles are the first team in the NFL to reach 10 wins on the season and continue to have a grip on the No. 1 seed in the NFC thanks to the 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

The MMQB

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles run over the Packers.

They finished, as you’d expect, with a lot of rushing yards (363), with Jalen Hurts going for 157 and Miles Sanders going for 143. And that, above all else, is the reason that Philadelphia was mostly able to keep struggling Green Bay at arm’s length all night.

The Athletic

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reed Blankenship’s surprise star turn bolsters Eagles’ big night.

Enter Blankenship, who grew up in a small Alabama town of just over 100 people. A five-year starter in college who holds the program’s all-time tackles record, Blankenship nevertheless went undrafted in the spring and signed with the Eagles for $55,000 guaranteed and a $5,000 signing bonus, ranking him 11th on the team’s 12-player class of undrafted rookies. General manager Howie Roseman later said Blankenship was the “last man in (the safety) group” when he joined the team. But Nick Sirianni heard good things from some coaching friends who were around Blankenship at Middle Tennessee. Early in training camp, Blankenship’s instincts earned him some attention. When the pads came on, he began to stand out

