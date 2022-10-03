National reactions: Eagles flying high at 4-0 after win over Jaguars

Doug Pederson returned home to a raucous ovation, and then the celebration ended as the Eagles beat the Jaguars, 29-21, moving Philadelphia to 4-0, keeping them as the lone undefeated team in the NFL.

The Eagles were faced with adversity after a Jalen Hurts interception was returned for a touchdown, but the offense settled down, and the team ran off 29 straight points.

The day after offered some reaction from the national media, and the responses were all the same, with the Philadelphia offense on a historic pace through five games.

Emmanuel Acho

Are the Eagles America’s favorite team?

Fox NFL

The Birds played on CBS Sunday, moving to 4-0 on the season.

STILL UNDEFEATED! For the first time since 2004, the @Eagles are 4-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MFoZzTjDuw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Dan Orlovsky

Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen are coaching the Eagles up on offense. Jeff Stoutland is reaching legendary status with his ability to make things happen with a makeshift offensive line.

Man the @Eagles are so well coached pic.twitter.com/OvhcYqNReP — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 3, 2022

Brian Baldinger

Eagles are bullying teams, and the Jaguars were the NFL’s best against the run.

.@Eagles cranked up the running game on a soggy field while @BoobieMilesXXIV got busy behind an offensive line that bullied the #Jags for 50 runs and 210 yards and 4 TD’s. Simply dominant. #flyeaglesfly #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/Sd4iuSKaYt — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 3, 2022

Brian Baldinger

Lane Johnson is joining Roman Reigns on God Mode at the right tackle position.

.@Eagles @LaneJohnson65 pitched a no hitter against the #1 pick in the #NFL draft. And #44 is going to be a really good player . But Lane looks like he wants his Belt Back for the best RT in the Biz. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/wvxQKxjwI2 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 3, 2022

Mina Kimes

The ESPN NFL analyst and noted Seahawks enthusiast is on the Philadelphia bandwagon.

The right side of the Eagles offensive line is freaking ridiculous. Look at Kelce, Seumalo, and Johnson on both the first and second TD. pic.twitter.com/GXVTWfTGkZ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2022

Benjamin Solak

Landon Dickerson is going to be good.

Here's the Eagles' fifth drive of the game in its entirety. 8 runs (mostly zone read), 1 pass (screen). The player to watch is LG Landon Dickerson. (and Kelce, b/c always Kelce) pic.twitter.com/CO26feheOm — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 2, 2022

Sam Farmer

The LA Times is taking notice of the Birds’ offensive dominance.

Eagles are the seventh team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and record at least 400 total yards of offense in each game. #FlyEaglesFly — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) October 3, 2022

NJ.com

According to Chris Franklin via NFL Research, Philadelphia is entering rare air offensively.

According to the NFL, the #Eagles are the 7th team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 & have at least 400 total yards of offense in each game. — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) October 3, 2022

The Athletic

Zach Berman breaks down Miles Sanders and his career day on Sunday after logging 134 yards on 27 strong carries.

“Sanders is playing the best football of his career. He now has 72 carries for 356 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He’s closed out games, run decisively and has not turned the ball over. But he only had 45 carries through the first three games, so the significant increase in rushes on Sunday was revealing.”

FMIA -- Peter King

Peter King so eloquently breaks down what Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles have cooking.

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21. The 4-0 Eagles, the NFL’s last unbeaten team. Now, in a hallway outside the Eagles’ locker room, Hurts looked like he was ready for a GQ cover shoot: Sky blue suit, white shirt with HURTS embroidered on each cuff, skinny navy tie, shiny blue pocket square, polished black dress shoes, gold watch. The playing conditions, a distant memory.

The New York Times

The Eagles are the NFL’s ONLY undefeated team after a scrappy win over the Jaguars.

