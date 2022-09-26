National reactions: Eagles are best team in NFL after 24-8 win over Commanders

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times.

DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.

With Philadelphia preparing for Doug Pederson and the upstart Jaguars, here is the national reaction to the Eagles’ hot start.

6ABC -- Eagles are superior

Local Philadelphia station 6ABC called the Birds a “superior” team right now.

Clay Harbor -- Eagles NFL's most balanced team

The former Eagle turned analyst believes Philadelphia has the most complete team in the NFL.

The Eagles are also 3rd in pass coverage and 5th in overall defense according to PFF. This is a balanced team. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 26, 2022

Bleacher Report -- Eagles unmatched in the NFC East

Bleacher Report says Jalen Hurts Leading Eagles into Territory that the Cowboys, Giants, and NFC East can’t match.

Brian Baldinger -- Eagles have best deep ball QB in NFL?

Baldinger breaks now film like none other, and he’s exceptionally high on Hurts’ deep ball acumen.

.@Eagles @JalenHurts is Hurts the best “deep passing “ QB in the NFL? @Commanders might think so after Sundays barrage of bombs. It starts with great protection! #FlyEagleFly #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/5iqaJTx2YU — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 26, 2022

