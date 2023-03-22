National reactions: Damien Harris a surprising yet good add for Bills
Check out some of the top national media reactions to the Buffalo Bills’ signing of former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris to a one-year deal:
Jeff Howe, The Athletic
Damien Harris to the Bills… https://t.co/Rngoad2cJH
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 21, 2023
Nick Skrip, P2W Fantasy
Buffalo Bills in the Red Zone for 2022:
Devin Singletary – 40 touches
Josh Allen – 26 carries
James Cook – 16 touches
————————————–
Damien Harris Red Zone Touches
2022: 17 (11gp)
2021: 46 (15gp)
2020: 21 (10gp)
— Nick Skrip (@P2WFantasy) March 21, 2023
Action Network
RB Damien Harris is signing with the Buffalo Bills on a 1-year deal, per @AdamSchefter
Buffalo is currently +450 to win the AFC @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/FS1QO21mSb
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 20, 2023
Matt Bowen, ESPN
RB Damien Harris…
Early down carries + GL work in Buffalo. Short-area speed. Plays through contact. Availability will be key here (injuries). #Bills pic.twitter.com/dndBDKhdyw
— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 21, 2023
Savage Sports
Damien Harris to the Bills.
What a dagger.
Good luck and thank you Damien!! pic.twitter.com/4TYCN6IyLK
— Savage (@SavageSports_) March 21, 2023
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
Terms: The #Bills signed former #Patriots RB Damien Harris to a 1-year contract with a base value of $1.7M, per source.
He'll have a chance to string together a full season with the high-powered Bills offense and then become a free agent again next offseason.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 21, 2023
Nate Tice, The Athletic
this is an upgrade for the Bills https://t.co/eSckLJokTB
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 21, 2023
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
Damien Harris runs with a ton of juice if he can stay on the field. Great low-risk move for the Bills
— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 21, 2023
Henry McKenna, FOX Sports
Damien Harris is about to score so many TDs for Buffalo. https://t.co/thiUH44zHu
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 21, 2023