National reactions: Damar Hamlin plays in first Bills game since cardiac arrest
Here is a roundup of national media reactions to Damar Hamlin playing in his first NFL game in 2023, which was a 23-19 win for the Bills over the Colts on Saturday:
USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes return to field in preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, seven months after cardiac arrest. https://t.co/K0TkUqhT30
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 12, 2023
Robert Griffin III, ESPN
Damar Hamlin back on the field.
YOU LOVE TO SEE IT @HamlinIsland pic.twitter.com/xQF4mTwEW8
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 12, 2023
Louis Riddick, ESPN
Seeing Damar Hamlin play with no hesitation is just f’ing awesome. So proud. 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 12, 2023
FOX Sports
Damar Hamlin is back on the field 🫶
(via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/hcOBDJAhTS
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 12, 2023
Around the NFL
Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes triumphant return to playing field Saturday in preseason openerhttps://t.co/nRQ2Jy1ZnF pic.twitter.com/UG5u9pgZaT
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 12, 2023
Field Yates, ESPN
Damar Hamlin has just taken the field for the Bills for his first play of the preseason.
Pretty freaking awesome.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 12, 2023
The Sporting News
Damar Hamlin officially takes the field 👏
🎥: @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/HQQqXToCKd
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 12, 2023
The Washington Post
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the field Saturday afternoon, playing in his first NFL game since he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium in January. https://t.co/VeTq7Kg2ku
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2023
New York Post
Damar Hamlin plays in Bills game for first time since suffering cardiac arrest https://t.co/Hbv78WcDwg pic.twitter.com/70zwQzeO3N
— New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2023
Tom Pelissero, NFL Network
Damar Hamlin is officially back in game action, starting on the #Bills’ kickoff coverage team and making a couple tackles on defense early in the preseason opener vs. the #Colts. pic.twitter.com/7jZPbB1ZkY
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2023