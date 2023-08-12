National reactions: Damar Hamlin plays in first Bills game since cardiac arrest

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Here is a roundup of national media reactions to Damar Hamlin playing in his first NFL game in 2023, which was a 23-19 win for the Bills over the Colts on Saturday:

USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III, ESPN

Louis Riddick, ESPN

FOX Sports

Around the NFL

Field Yates, ESPN

The Sporting News

The Washington Post

New York Post

Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire