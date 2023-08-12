National reactions: Damar Hamlin plays in first Bills game since cardiac arrest

Here is a roundup of national media reactions to Damar Hamlin playing in his first NFL game in 2023, which was a 23-19 win for the Bills over the Colts on Saturday:

USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes return to field in preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, seven months after cardiac arrest. https://t.co/K0TkUqhT30 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 12, 2023

Robert Griffin III, ESPN

Damar Hamlin back on the field.

YOU LOVE TO SEE IT @HamlinIsland pic.twitter.com/xQF4mTwEW8 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 12, 2023

Louis Riddick, ESPN

Seeing Damar Hamlin play with no hesitation is just f’ing awesome. So proud. 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 12, 2023

FOX Sports

Damar Hamlin is back on the field 🫶 (via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/hcOBDJAhTS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 12, 2023

Around the NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes triumphant return to playing field Saturday in preseason openerhttps://t.co/nRQ2Jy1ZnF pic.twitter.com/UG5u9pgZaT — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 12, 2023

Field Yates, ESPN

Damar Hamlin has just taken the field for the Bills for his first play of the preseason. Pretty freaking awesome. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 12, 2023

The Sporting News

Damar Hamlin officially takes the field 👏 🎥: @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/HQQqXToCKd — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 12, 2023

The Washington Post

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the field Saturday afternoon, playing in his first NFL game since he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium in January. https://t.co/VeTq7Kg2ku — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 12, 2023

New York Post

Damar Hamlin plays in Bills game for first time since suffering cardiac arrest https://t.co/Hbv78WcDwg pic.twitter.com/70zwQzeO3N — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2023

Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Damar Hamlin is officially back in game action, starting on the #Bills’ kickoff coverage team and making a couple tackles on defense early in the preseason opener vs. the #Colts. pic.twitter.com/7jZPbB1ZkY — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2023

