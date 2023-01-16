National reactions: Close Bills win vs. Dolphins causes questions to be asked
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild-Card round, check out some of the top national media reaction to the game below:
Robert Griffin III, ESPN
The Miami Dolphins have a BRIGHT FUTURE. Lost by 3 with their 3rd String Rookie QB to the Bills. Stay healthy at QB, work on getting the offensive play calls in faster and the possibilities are endless.
Mike Greenberg, ESPN
Order being restored in Buffalo. But I think it’s worth saying, if the #Dolphins had their quarterback and the #Bills played like this, Miami would have won easily.
CBS Sports
"I don't think Josh Allen's gonna be totally happy with his performance."@7BOOMERESIASON on the Bills & their QB1 squeezing out a W against the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/vBYgya8Hln
Dov Kleiman, NFL writer
The #Dolphins have a 3rd string rookie QB and are giving the #Bills a hell of a fight.
No one saw this coming, 14-point underdogs.pic.twitter.com/xa9A7uLhGc
Chad Johnson, former NFL WR
Great job by McDaniels & the Dolphins staff making the most of the season w/ injuries at the most important position & being so close to upsetting the Bills today, some great things to build off of & improve on for next season #FinsUp
Jeff Darlington, ESPN
I fully recognize the reasons why the Bills are favored to win today’s game — and so do the Dolphins, if we’re being honest. That’s why, based on my conversations, I can sum up Miami’s game plan in a simple way: Get ready for some crazy sh*t. If nothing else, this could be fun.
Michael Robinson, NFL Network
Offensively, my #Bills must call a game to protect Josh from himself. Run the ball when you “want to” so you can count on it when you “need to!” Glad we got outta this one. The #Dolphins played their a$$ off! #MIAvsBUF
Ross Jackson, Locked On NFL
The fact that the Dolphins put up 31 on the road vs. the Bills with a third-string QB is wild. Biracial king Mike McDaniel is making it happen in Miami if he's given the time he deserves.
