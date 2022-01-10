National reactions: Bills win AFC East and that’s all that matters
The Buffalo Bills took the scenic route to their second-straight AFC East title.
In the end, the Bills (11-6) topped the New York Jets (4-13) by a 27-10 score. However, it wasn’t that close for most of the game.
Still, when it was all said and done, the national narrative was the truth: The Bills won the AFC East. That’s it. They are division champs.
With that, here is national reaction to the Bills’ win over the Jets in Week 18:
Rich Eisen, NFL Network
Is now the wrong time to point out the Jets once chose Sam Darnold over @JoshAllenQB?
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 10, 2022
Wolf Blitzer, CNN
My @BuffaloBills win AFC East Championship. Yay! I’m now going to need a new shirt. #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/aRRcKWAysq
— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 10, 2022
Kevin Connors, SportsCenter
Division champs for the 2nd year in a row. This @BuffaloBills team battled its ass off to get there — no small accomplishment.
Onto the playoffs. 4 wins to go.
LET’S GOOOOO #BillsMafia !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZmOknydZR
— Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) January 10, 2022
Old Takes Exposed
— Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) January 10, 2022
Marcus Spears, ESPN
No you didn’t Josh Allen and Diggs
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 9, 2022
NFL Network
The @BuffaloBills are back to back AFC East champs 👑@JoshAllenQB | @dawson_knox | @stefondiggs | @micah_hyde pic.twitter.com/bXKzxEdcLK
— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 10, 2022
Ryan Clark, ESPN
Once a game Josh Allen throws a football that he has absolutely no intention on completing just to step on fools.. he throws it dang near out of the stadium i the run just to show off for his friends. #ArmArrogance
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 9, 2022
Kim Jones, NFL Network
#Bills hired Sean McDermott 5 years ago & added Brandon Beane after 2017 draft. They've won 2 straight division titles and made playoffs 4 of 5 years. Is theirs a blueprint? No. (Where's the next Josh Allen?) But if you're smart — really smart — you can build a winner. Quickly.
— Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 10, 2022
Jeff Slawson, Cleveland 19 News
Not a probowler https://t.co/1x3xIdBqvX
— Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) January 9, 2022
ESPN
Josh Allen and the Bills have CLINCHED the AFC East title for the second year in a row 🐃 pic.twitter.com/0D8LOjbnFS
— ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022
