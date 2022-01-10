National reactions: Bills win AFC East and that’s all that matters

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills took the scenic route to their second-straight AFC East title.

In the end, the Bills (11-6) topped the New York Jets (4-13) by a 27-10 score. However, it wasn’t that close for most of the game.

Still, when it was all said and done, the national narrative was the truth: The Bills won the AFC East. That’s it. They are division champs.

With that, here is national reaction to the Bills’ win over the Jets in Week 18:

Rich Eisen, NFL Network

Wolf Blitzer, CNN

Kevin Connors, SportsCenter

Old Takes Exposed

Marcus Spears, ESPN

NFL Network

Ryan Clark, ESPN

Kim Jones, NFL Network

Jeff Slawson, Cleveland 19 News

ESPN

