National reactions: Bills win AFC East and that’s all that matters

The Buffalo Bills took the scenic route to their second-straight AFC East title.

In the end, the Bills (11-6) topped the New York Jets (4-13) by a 27-10 score. However, it wasn’t that close for most of the game.

Still, when it was all said and done, the national narrative was the truth: The Bills won the AFC East. That’s it. They are division champs.

With that, here is national reaction to the Bills’ win over the Jets in Week 18:

Rich Eisen, NFL Network

Is now the wrong time to point out the Jets once chose Sam Darnold over @JoshAllenQB? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 10, 2022

Wolf Blitzer, CNN

My @BuffaloBills win AFC East Championship. Yay! I’m now going to need a new shirt. #GoBills! pic.twitter.com/aRRcKWAysq — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 10, 2022

Kevin Connors, SportsCenter

Division champs for the 2nd year in a row. This @BuffaloBills team battled its ass off to get there — no small accomplishment.

Onto the playoffs. 4 wins to go.

LET’S GOOOOO #BillsMafia !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ZmOknydZR — Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) January 10, 2022

Old Takes Exposed

Marcus Spears, ESPN

No you didn’t Josh Allen and Diggs — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 9, 2022

NFL Network

Ryan Clark, ESPN

Once a game Josh Allen throws a football that he has absolutely no intention on completing just to step on fools.. he throws it dang near out of the stadium i the run just to show off for his friends. #ArmArrogance — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 9, 2022

Kim Jones, NFL Network

#Bills hired Sean McDermott 5 years ago & added Brandon Beane after 2017 draft. They've won 2 straight division titles and made playoffs 4 of 5 years. Is theirs a blueprint? No. (Where's the next Josh Allen?) But if you're smart — really smart — you can build a winner. Quickly. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 10, 2022

Jeff Slawson, Cleveland 19 News

Not a probowler https://t.co/1x3xIdBqvX — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) January 9, 2022

ESPN

Josh Allen and the Bills have CLINCHED the AFC East title for the second year in a row 🐃 pic.twitter.com/0D8LOjbnFS — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2022

