National reactions: Bills-Vikings being called ‘game of the year’
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Barstool Sports
Explaining the end of Bills – Vikings pic.twitter.com/fLgLuRaBcl
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2022
Pro Football Focus
Everyone watching Vikings-Bills pic.twitter.com/DjpVRhcgAJ
— PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2022
Pro Football Talk
Vikings-Bills = best regular season game of the year. Maybe the decade. Maybe ever.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 13, 2022
Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show
THIS VIKINGS/BILLS GAME IS BANANAS
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 13, 2022
Boston Connor, Pat McAfee Show
How lucky are we to be able to watch this Vikings @ Bills game?
THANK YEW FOOTBALL GODS
— Football (@BostonConnr) November 13, 2022
Darren Rovell, Action Network
With as much money as wins in the NFL are worth, and the amount of money that is legally bet on games, not reviewing plays like that catch in Bills-Vikings becomes more and more unacceptable.
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 13, 2022
Fan Duel
Me watching Vikings-Bills:
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑. pic.twitter.com/3oojFs9nRO
— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 13, 2022
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
The #Bills fumble and the #Vikings recover for a go-ahead TD. THIS IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/8mz8z9lodL
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022
SNY
The Vikings have defeated the Bills.
The Jets will be playing for first place in the AFC East next week.
(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/PEtvbLiqZy
— Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 13, 2022
Alec Lewis, The Athletic
The Vikings beat the Bills 33-30.
Minnesota is 8-1.
No words.
— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 13, 2022
Bussin' With The Boys Podcast
OVERTIME IN THE VIKINGS/BILLS GAME pic.twitter.com/osAsUXlDKA
— Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) November 13, 2022
Shane Haff, BGN & TPL
The #Vikings are in OT against the #Bills. Anybody still want to tell me the #Eagles victory over the Vikings means nothing bc it was after dark?
— Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 13, 2022
Dov Kleiman, NFL reporter
The #Bills make the 4th down stop from the inch line, but FUMBLE and the #Vikings will steal the win, wow!
The NFL is the best!!pic.twitter.com/BZP2o9R5UV
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022
Daniel Oyefusi, Miami Herald
With the Bills’ loss to the Vikings just now, the Miami Dolphins jump into first place in the AFC East
— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 13, 2022
Mike Greenberg, ESPN
This is the craziest finish of the NFL season by far – and it isn’t over yet. #Vikings #Bills
— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 13, 2022
Colton Pouncey, The Athletic
Dan Campbell briefly paused his postgame press conference when he noticed the Vikings-Bills game on TV lol
— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 13, 2022
Bill Barnwell, ESPN
If you think you know what the Vikings are, wait ten seconds
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 13, 2022
Taylor Bisciotti, NFL Network
This Bills Vikings game is really looking like a potential Super Bowl matchup preview
— Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) November 13, 2022
Doug Rush, Bleacher Report
The Vikings pick off Josh Allen to hold off the Bills in overtime. Unbelievable game. pic.twitter.com/AgLT5obvYl
— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 13, 2022
Pickswise
Going from Bills-Vikings to watching Colt McCoy and John Wolford pic.twitter.com/ObKeTOlaPp
— Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 13, 2022
Damien Woody, ESPN
Josh Allen got a turnover problem
— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 13, 2022
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Holy crap
— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 13, 2022
Louis Riddick, ESPN
Last 10 plays of this game have been incredible
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 13, 2022
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer
as a devoted "QB Sneaks Always Work" stan that was the worst 47 seconds of my entire life
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 13, 2022
Ryan Clark, ESPN
Josh Allen stays cooking, & stove stay hibachi hot. Chicken, shrimp, steak at you temp; don’t talk bout the rice…
1 thing about hibachi is they’ll sit you with folks you didn’t show up with, & the chef throws shrimp in their mouth too!
Not selective at all, but QBs need to be.
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 13, 2022
Marcus Spears, ESPN
Ion know if anyone else wanna say it but I will!!! #JoshAllen been giving that rock away a lil too much lately man
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 13, 2022