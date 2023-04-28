National reactions: Bills trade up for ‘special’ Dalton Kincaid at 2023 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, from selection No. 25 to 27, to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s some of the top national media reactions to the first pick made by the Bills:

Robert Griffin III, ESPN

Dalton Kincaid is a FOOTBALL CATCHING CONNOISSEUR. This All American TE caught 16 passes for 234 yards and a TD against USC this past season. He is a willing blocker but is one of the best pass catchers in the entire draft who laughs in the face of contact. Bills Mafia kinda guy. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

Skip Bayless, FS1

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. I WAS ONE PICK AWAY FROM DALTON KINCAID — AND BUFFALO LEAP-FROGGED MY COWBOYS AND STOLE HIM RIGHT OUT FROM UNDER JERRY'S UPTURNED NOSE. DEVASTATING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 28, 2023

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

LOVE Dalton Kincaid to the Bills. That dude has SPECIAL receiving skills. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 28, 2023

PFF NFL Podcast

Pat McAfee Show

Trading up for Dalton Kincaid.. "I've historically traded up for guys that I really like and we had a strong feeling that Dallas was gonna take him ahead of us" Brandon Beane #PMSDraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/yvmvyczDQ7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2023

FOX Sports

The @BuffaloBills trade up to pick one spot in front of the Cowboys and take Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, the top TE on the board! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/oWPgMvuaW6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 28, 2023

Next Gen Stats

RD 1 | PK 25 – Bills: Dalton Kincaid TE, Utah Kincaid earned the highest overall draft score (88) in a historically strong TE class. He is the only tight end in this year's class to earn an "elite" production score (90). pic.twitter.com/dRxwzLVZ4Q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 28, 2023

NFL Rookie Watch

Dalton Kincaid is now the first Utah TE selected in the first round in HISTORY. Kincaid will play alongside the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Dawson Knox. The Buffalo Bills offense is going to be LETHAL 😳 pic.twitter.com/09GMr2Y1G3 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 28, 2023

CBS Sports

Hey @JoshAllenQB, Dalton Kincaid looks ready to catch some footballs.#BillsMafia selects the @Utah_Football TE at No. 25 overall.pic.twitter.com/pmYKZKgoO3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

So Buffalo uses a fourth-rounder to jump Dallas and grab Dalton Kincaid. I'd heard the Cowboys liked Michael Mayer. He's still there too. https://t.co/zWJVjv3I9C — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

From our NFL Network Draft coverage: The #Bills jumped over the #Cowboys, and of course it was to take a TE — Dalton Kincaid. pic.twitter.com/o5arz33cMh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus

Our first TE: The #Bills are taking Utah TE Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 after trading up. A big-time target for Josh Allen. Buffalo jumped Dallas. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

Bills pick Dalton Kincaid: “His ball skills are special. I think he’s special. Great natural athlete. He’s loose. He makes plays over either shoulder & gets on top of people with his speed. Got some of that type of slippery route-running ability.” https://t.co/WTdCor5dOq — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 28, 2023

