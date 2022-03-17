National reactions: Bills stun NFL world by signing All-Pro Von Miller

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Von Miller
    Von Miller
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Buffalo was not the only ones to be blown away to hear the latest Bills update.

The team announced on Wednesday that All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller has signed a multi-year deal with the team.

Few saw that coming, and it was reflected in what was said after the news was dropped.

Here’s a rundown of national reactions to Von Miller heading to Buffalo:

Matt Bowen, ESPN

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Tony Massarotti, 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston)

Peter Schrager, Good Morning Football

Albert Breer, MMQB

Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

Josina Anderson, USA TODAY

Related

Buffalo Bills sign TE O.J. Howard to one-year deal

Buffalo Bills, Von Miller agree to multi-year deal

It appears the Bills are bringing back DT Jordan Phillips

Recommended Stories