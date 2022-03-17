National reactions: Bills stun NFL world by signing All-Pro Von Miller

Buffalo was not the only ones to be blown away to hear the latest Bills update.

The team announced on Wednesday that All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller has signed a multi-year deal with the team.

Few saw that coming, and it was reflected in what was said after the news was dropped.

Here’s a rundown of national reactions to Von Miller heading to Buffalo:

Matt Bowen, ESPN

Von Miller to the #Bills Just have to watch the post-season tape on Miller. He’s a difference maker. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/DXgQR8SXpz — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 17, 2022

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Big Baller Brandon Beane!!!!! Von Miller!!! And OJ Howard for @JoshAllenQB! Super Bowl!!!#BillsMafia https://t.co/o7fsTw9qUv — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) March 16, 2022

Tony Massarotti, 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston)

This is rapidly becoming one of the worst days in Boston and New England sports history. https://t.co/VUPkqWW5ev — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) March 16, 2022

Peter Schrager, Good Morning Football

Us: Wow. The JD McKissic news… Brandon Beane: pic.twitter.com/a2uhKC3KI6 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 16, 2022

Albert Breer, MMQB

In short, the Bills now have the advantage that the Patriots did forever in the AFC East—a quarterback that veterans across the NFL want to play with. Offense and defense. So Von Miller is a Bill and so is OJ Howard. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2022

Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

Von Miller has really focused on his body and recovery in recent years. He entered free agency about to turn 33 but feeling like he has a lot of good football left. The #Bills clearly agree. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2022

Josina Anderson, USA TODAY

From Mar. 7th… Von Miller mentioned on the phone a few days ago that accomplishing this would be a huge goal for him. https://t.co/t0rf4WNZwE — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2022

