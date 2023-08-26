National reactions: Bills starting offense scores with ease vs. Bears
The Buffalo Bills starters played against Chicago Bears. That’s a rarity under the watch of head coach Sean McDermott, who typically has not played first-string players in the preseason finale most summers.
The Bills made that playing time count. On defense, Buffalo forced Chicago into a fast three-and-out. On offense, quarterback Josh Allen led the unit down the field on a 12-play drive that ended in a score.
It was a drive that caught some attention.
Here is a roundup of national reactions to the Bills’ starters against the Bears:
Pro Football Focus
Josh Allen doing Josh Allen things 😳
pic.twitter.com/XOtTJJMtxO
— PFF (@PFF) August 26, 2023
Dov Kleiman, NFL reporter
Josh Allen is in mid-season form, rolls, rolls to the side, then throws across his body for a first.pic.twitter.com/yEgbaik7GI
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023
Arye Pulli, NY Post
Bills QB Josh Allen is ridiculous. What a throw across his body to WR Gabe Davis. pic.twitter.com/H1fOz49yY4
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) August 26, 2023
Sleeper NFL
Josh Allen cross-body throw 👀 pic.twitter.com/LVzHI7RLze
— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 26, 2023
NFL Network
What We Learned: Josh Allen and Bills' first-team offense see much-needed TD drive in preseason win over Bears (via @Eric_Edholm)https://t.co/DqYQ9gNIRP pic.twitter.com/CVtbr2P91J
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 26, 2023
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen to Gabe Davis on the run 🔥
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/a0rRxLUMg9
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2023
Sam Wagman, The Game Day NFL
Damien Harris has 2021 James Conner in his realistic range of outcomes this season.
The Bills' goal-line back, everybodypic.twitter.com/xDkAxzs1Pe
— Sam Wagman (@swagman95) August 26, 2023
Zareh Kantzabedian, Football Guys
James Cook was in for the Bills’ entire drive.
Damien Harris gets the goal line carry for the TD.
🤢🤢🤢
— Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) August 26, 2023
Michael F. Florio, NFL Network
On the Bills opening drive James Cook played 9 snaps (75%) to Damien Harris' 3 (25%). Cook had 4 carries to Harris' 1
But, Harris came in on 3rd down and stayed on the field getting the goal to go touchdown
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 26, 2023