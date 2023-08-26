National reactions: Bills starting offense scores with ease vs. Bears

The Buffalo Bills starters played against Chicago Bears. That’s a rarity under the watch of head coach Sean McDermott, who typically has not played first-string players in the preseason finale most summers.

The Bills made that playing time count. On defense, Buffalo forced Chicago into a fast three-and-out. On offense, quarterback Josh Allen led the unit down the field on a 12-play drive that ended in a score.

It was a drive that caught some attention.

Here is a roundup of national reactions to the Bills’ starters against the Bears:

Pro Football Focus

Josh Allen doing Josh Allen things 😳

pic.twitter.com/XOtTJJMtxO — PFF (@PFF) August 26, 2023

Dov Kleiman, NFL reporter

Josh Allen is in mid-season form, rolls, rolls to the side, then throws across his body for a first.pic.twitter.com/yEgbaik7GI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 26, 2023

Arye Pulli, NY Post

Bills QB Josh Allen is ridiculous. What a throw across his body to WR Gabe Davis. pic.twitter.com/H1fOz49yY4 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) August 26, 2023

Sleeper NFL

NFL Network

What We Learned: Josh Allen and Bills' first-team offense see much-needed TD drive in preseason win over Bears (via @Eric_Edholm)https://t.co/DqYQ9gNIRP pic.twitter.com/CVtbr2P91J — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 26, 2023

Bleacher Report

Josh Allen to Gabe Davis on the run 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/a0rRxLUMg9 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 26, 2023

Sam Wagman, The Game Day NFL

Zareh Kantzabedian, Football Guys

James Cook was in for the Bills’ entire drive. Damien Harris gets the goal line carry for the TD. 🤢🤢🤢 — Zareh Kantzabedian (@ZKantzFF) August 26, 2023

Michael F. Florio, NFL Network

On the Bills opening drive James Cook played 9 snaps (75%) to Damien Harris' 3 (25%). Cook had 4 carries to Harris' 1 But, Harris came in on 3rd down and stayed on the field getting the goal to go touchdown — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 26, 2023

