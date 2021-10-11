National reactions: Bills shine over Chiefs on SNF, now being called NFL’s best team

The Buffalo Bills have captured national attention for weeks now.

Whooping the Kansas City Chiefs on prime-time stage like Sunday Night Football?

Yeah, the Bills (4-1) sure did get people talking from coast-to-coast in Week 5.

Here are some of the top national media reactions from Buffalo’s 38-20 win over Kansas City on Sunday Night Football:

Tim and Friends, Sportsnet

Bleacher Report

Josh Allen and Bills Mafia crush the Chiefs, 38-20@brgridiron pic.twitter.com/15dXDKj9IB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2021

Nick Wright, First Things First

Saving my full thoughts on this utter debacle for @FTFonFS1 in the morning, if I can stomach it. But, the short version is the Bills kicked the Chiefs asses up & down the field. Just thinking of having to look at @Chris_Broussard & @kevinwildes smirks is making me sick. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 11, 2021

Story continues

Seth Walder, ESPN

The Bills played Cover-2 (zone) on 30 of Mahomes' 54 pass attempts tonight. Ravens played a similarly high rate when they played the Chiefs in Week 2. (ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 11, 2021

Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed

This is how bad it’s gotten for the Chiefs. They’ve got 10 men in the box and can’t stop the Bills from running. The Bills beat the Chiefs up tonite. Bills are legit and Chiefs have major problems on BOTH sides of the🏈. AFC might be heading thru Buffalo. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 11, 2021

Albert Breer, MMQB

Guess the officials figured they'd even out the terrible roughing passer calls … Bills 1, Chiefs 1. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 11, 2021

Colin Cowherd, FS1

Chiefs are atrocious defensively. Have to blitz multiple peeps to get pressure. Bills are better. More physical. Less dependent on gimmicks. Have deeper roster. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 11, 2021

Ryan Clark, ESPN

The Bills dared the Chiefs to take lay ups and they refused. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 11, 2021

PFT, Barstool Sports

If you can’t handle me at my Jets-Falcons Sunday morning football, you don’t derserve me at my Bills-Chiefs Monday morning football. — Basic PFTweet (@PFTCommenter) October 11, 2021

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Shoutout to Buffalo Leslie Frazier. He told me he was going to stay patient and allow his front four to control the game. No blitzes and a lot of disguised coverage to take away Chiefs deep passing game. The Bills D worked it to perfection. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 11, 2021

Chris Murphy, Action Network

Interesting to see a lot of people crowning the Bills burying the Chiefs here in week 5… — Chris Murphy (@CS_Murph) October 11, 2021

Bill Barnwell, ESPN

Daniel Sorensen decides to go to the sideline for a mid-play juice box and it costs the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/NdFg98QHBo — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 11, 2021

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

Josh Allen ROCKET ARM — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 11, 2021

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

All in on Josh Allen forever. What a boss pic.twitter.com/1ai7brhflK — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 10, 2021

Warren Sharp, Sharp Football

Josh Allen: 7 completions for 219 yards — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 11, 2021

Matthew Berry, ESPN

We’ve been saying it for weeks. Dawson Knox is real and he is spectacular. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 11, 2021

Related