National reactions: Bills shine over Chiefs on SNF, now being called NFL’s best team
The Buffalo Bills have captured national attention for weeks now.
Whooping the Kansas City Chiefs on prime-time stage like Sunday Night Football?
Yeah, the Bills (4-1) sure did get people talking from coast-to-coast in Week 5.
Here are some of the top national media reactions from Buffalo’s 38-20 win over Kansas City on Sunday Night Football:
Tim and Friends, Sportsnet
Josh Allen can do it all. 😮#Bills #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/gJ0Iiihwdm
— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 11, 2021
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen and Bills Mafia crush the Chiefs, 38-20@brgridiron pic.twitter.com/15dXDKj9IB
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2021
Nick Wright, First Things First
Saving my full thoughts on this utter debacle for @FTFonFS1 in the morning, if I can stomach it.
But, the short version is the Bills kicked the Chiefs asses up & down the field.
Just thinking of having to look at @Chris_Broussard & @kevinwildes smirks is making me sick.
— nick wright (@getnickwright) October 11, 2021
Seth Walder, ESPN
The Bills played Cover-2 (zone) on 30 of Mahomes' 54 pass attempts tonight.
Ravens played a similarly high rate when they played the Chiefs in Week 2.
(ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats)
— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 11, 2021
Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed
This is how bad it’s gotten for the Chiefs. They’ve got 10 men in the box and can’t stop the Bills from running. The Bills beat the Chiefs up tonite. Bills are legit and Chiefs have major problems on BOTH sides of the🏈. AFC might be heading thru Buffalo.
— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 11, 2021
Albert Breer, MMQB
Guess the officials figured they'd even out the terrible roughing passer calls … Bills 1, Chiefs 1.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 11, 2021
Colin Cowherd, FS1
Chiefs are atrocious defensively. Have to blitz multiple peeps to get pressure. Bills are better. More physical. Less dependent on gimmicks. Have deeper roster.
— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 11, 2021
Ryan Clark, ESPN
The Bills dared the Chiefs to take lay ups and they refused.
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 11, 2021
PFT, Barstool Sports
If you can’t handle me at my Jets-Falcons Sunday morning football, you don’t derserve me at my Bills-Chiefs Monday morning football.
— Basic PFTweet (@PFTCommenter) October 11, 2021
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Shoutout to Buffalo Leslie Frazier. He told me he was going to stay patient and allow his front four to control the game. No blitzes and a lot of disguised coverage to take away Chiefs deep passing game. The Bills D worked it to perfection.
— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 11, 2021
Chris Murphy, Action Network
Interesting to see a lot of people crowning the Bills burying the Chiefs here in week 5…
— Chris Murphy (@CS_Murph) October 11, 2021
Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Daniel Sorensen decides to go to the sideline for a mid-play juice box and it costs the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/NdFg98QHBo
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 11, 2021
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
Josh Allen ROCKET ARM
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 11, 2021
Will Brinson, CBS Sports
All in on Josh Allen forever. What a boss pic.twitter.com/1ai7brhflK
— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 10, 2021
Warren Sharp, Sharp Football
Josh Allen: 7 completions for 219 yards
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 11, 2021
Matthew Berry, ESPN
We’ve been saying it for weeks. Dawson Knox is real and he is spectacular.
— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 11, 2021
