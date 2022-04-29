National reactions: Bills praised for filling need in trade up for Kaiir Elam

The Buffalo Bills made their first selection at the 2022 NFL draft with the help of a trade.

It was an ever so slight move, jumping up from pick 25 to 23, but the Bills did so to select Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

While giving up an additional fourth-round pick in the deal, Buffalo was still praised for their trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The national reaction to that move was overall positive.

Here’s a rundown of some national media reacting to the Bills’ selection of Elam:

Ian Rapport, NFL Network

After their trade up, the #Bills select #Florida CB Kaiir Elam at No. 23. CB was a sneaky need, and they fill it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Pro Football Focus

The Buffalo Bills pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at No. 23 overall. SIXTEEN forced incompletions since 2020 (2nd among SEC CBs) 🐊 pic.twitter.com/tlNmEDHDy9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022

Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus

The #Bills jump in front of the #Cowboys to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam. More secondary help. Buffalo gave up No. 130 to move up two spots. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

Ben Volin, Boston Globe

Like the Kaiir Elam pick for the Bills. Spent three years matching up against the best receivers in the SEC. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 29, 2022

Jordan Schultz, The Game Day NFL

Story continues

Ed Werder, ESPN

#Bills move for CB Kaiir Elam, Florida The Bills pass defense has been a huge part of Buffalo’s success. Tre’Davious White is a 2-time Pro Bowler but has missed 9 games over the last 3 years, including 6 last year after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 29, 2022

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Kaiir Elam lands in Buffalo after a late rise. Since 2019, Elam ranks 2nd in the FBS in passer rating allowed (55.6) and 4th in comp pct allowed (45.5), per PFF. He fills a need and will be 🔑 in answering Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and now Garrett Wilson in the AFC East. — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 29, 2022

Demetrius Harvey, Sports Illustrated

#Gators CB Kaiir Elam goes 23rd overall to the Buffalo Bills. I think that’s a great pick for them, one of the top corners in the class. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 29, 2022

Andrew Sicilian, NFL Network

Kaiir Elam’s dad, Abe, was part of the 2009 draft day trade that turned into Mark Sanchez at #5. We’re all getting old. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022

Jake Winderman, CBS Sports

Kaiir Elam is the first #Gators player off the board. He goes No. 23 overall to the Bills. He's the 1st Florida player selected by Buffalo since Vosean Joseph in 2019. — Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) April 29, 2022

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

23. #Bills – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida. Young, man-coverage type with serious quicks, big-time long speed. 2020 film > 2021 film. A little grabby downfield at times. BUF to be more diverse in coverage? Speed+athleticism was need in that secondary and they get it. Grade: B+ — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) April 29, 2022

Chris Mortensen, ESPN

The @Bills get their CB with Florida Kaiir Elam…big and long, toughness.

Ravens go to 25 and a 4th rd pick — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 29, 2022

Chris Simms, NBC Sports

Kaiir Elam

I like his size, and one of the best jams at the line of scrimmage in this draft. But he doesn’t play as fast as he tested and he holds too much. He can match up with the big WR in the NFL and the @BuffaloBills D is not the kind that will put him on an island often — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022

Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentential

Buffalo Bills draft CB Kaiir Elam No. 23. Eighth time in nine years #Gators have first-round pick. Fourth UF CB since 2010 (Henderson, Hargreaves, Haden) to go in first round. — Edgar Thompson (@osgators) April 29, 2022

Related