National reactions: Bills praised for filling need in trade up for Kaiir Elam
Kaiir Elam
The Buffalo Bills made their first selection at the 2022 NFL draft with the help of a trade.
It was an ever so slight move, jumping up from pick 25 to 23, but the Bills did so to select Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.
While giving up an additional fourth-round pick in the deal, Buffalo was still praised for their trade with the Baltimore Ravens. The national reaction to that move was overall positive.
Here’s a rundown of some national media reacting to the Bills’ selection of Elam:
Ian Rapport, NFL Network
After their trade up, the #Bills select #Florida CB Kaiir Elam at No. 23. CB was a sneaky need, and they fill it.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022
Pro Football Focus
The Buffalo Bills pick Florida CB Kaiir Elam at No. 23 overall.
SIXTEEN forced incompletions since 2020 (2nd among SEC CBs) 🐊 pic.twitter.com/tlNmEDHDy9
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022
Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus
The #Bills jump in front of the #Cowboys to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam. More secondary help. Buffalo gave up No. 130 to move up two spots.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022
Ben Volin, Boston Globe
Like the Kaiir Elam pick for the Bills. Spent three years matching up against the best receivers in the SEC.
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 29, 2022
Jordan Schultz, The Game Day NFL
Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Kaiir Elam: #Bills’ secondary is loaded‼️
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 29, 2022
Ed Werder, ESPN
#Bills move for CB Kaiir Elam, Florida The Bills pass defense has been a huge part of Buffalo’s success. Tre’Davious White is a 2-time Pro Bowler but has missed 9 games over the last 3 years, including 6 last year after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving.
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 29, 2022
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com
Kaiir Elam lands in Buffalo after a late rise.
Since 2019, Elam ranks 2nd in the FBS in passer rating allowed (55.6) and 4th in comp pct allowed (45.5), per PFF.
He fills a need and will be 🔑 in answering Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and now Garrett Wilson in the AFC East.
— cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 29, 2022
Demetrius Harvey, Sports Illustrated
#Gators CB Kaiir Elam goes 23rd overall to the Buffalo Bills. I think that’s a great pick for them, one of the top corners in the class.
— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 29, 2022
Andrew Sicilian, NFL Network
Kaiir Elam’s dad, Abe, was part of the 2009 draft day trade that turned into Mark Sanchez at #5. We’re all getting old.
— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022
Jake Winderman, CBS Sports
Kaiir Elam is the first #Gators player off the board. He goes No. 23 overall to the Bills.
He's the 1st Florida player selected by Buffalo since Vosean Joseph in 2019.
— Jake Winderman (@jakewinderman) April 29, 2022
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
23. #Bills – Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida. Young, man-coverage type with serious quicks, big-time long speed. 2020 film > 2021 film. A little grabby downfield at times. BUF to be more diverse in coverage? Speed+athleticism was need in that secondary and they get it. Grade: B+
— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) April 29, 2022
Chris Mortensen, ESPN
The @Bills get their CB with Florida Kaiir Elam…big and long, toughness.
Ravens go to 25 and a 4th rd pick
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 29, 2022
Chris Simms, NBC Sports
Kaiir Elam
I like his size, and one of the best jams at the line of scrimmage in this draft. But he doesn’t play as fast as he tested and he holds too much.
He can match up with the big WR in the NFL and the @BuffaloBills D is not the kind that will put him on an island often
— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 29, 2022
Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentential
Buffalo Bills draft CB Kaiir Elam No. 23. Eighth time in nine years #Gators have first-round pick. Fourth UF CB since 2010 (Henderson, Hargreaves, Haden) to go in first round.
— Edgar Thompson (@osgators) April 29, 2022
