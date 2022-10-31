National reactions: Bills get praise even without best performance vs. Packers
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-17 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
The RInger
🤣🤣Bills doing everything they can to stop Stefon Diggs from getting a flag after the TD pic.twitter.com/GLjw3CEDWT
— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 31, 2022
Fan Duel
Nobody:
Stefon Diggs & Jaire Alexander after every play: pic.twitter.com/gcFe4hy0LD
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 31, 2022
Peter Bukowski, The Leap
I cannot explain why you're letting Rasul Douglas play Stefon Diggs in the slot in a world in which Jaire Alexander is a living breathing human being
— Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 31, 2022
Pickswise
Stefon Diggs to the Packers sideline after that TD 😂 pic.twitter.com/7bbgs5pQGz
— Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 31, 2022
ESPN
Stefon Diggs' 2nd-quarter TD gave him a score in each of his last 8 games against Green Bay. That's the longest streak against the Packers in NFL history.
The two longest streaks behind him?
Randy Moss — 7 straight
Jerry Rice — 6 straight pic.twitter.com/xn1lZLxkLn
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2022
Bet MGM
Stefon Diggs & Jaire Alexander tonight pic.twitter.com/tikW9w59js
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 31, 2022
Pat McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show
Man.. it’d be a lot of fun to have Josh Allen be your QB.
Dude’s a freak.
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2022
Mitchell Schwartz, former NFL player
Josh Allen feels impossible to play against
— Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 31, 2022
LeSean McCoy, former NFL player
Josh Allen the truth I been witnessed it @JoshAllenQB
— LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) October 31, 2022
Patrick McEnroe, ESPN
I mean seriously …how good is Josh Allen.
Crazy
— Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) October 31, 2022
Barstool Sports
Aaron Rodgers getting hit with the L dance.
oh no pic.twitter.com/gQApJBLGBI
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2022
Dan Le Batard, Dan Le Batard Show with Stu Gotz
Bills defense every time Aaron Rodgers gets the ball back pic.twitter.com/tMxT6h96nH
— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 31, 2022
Skip Bayless, FOX Sports
Two guys who all-time miss each other right now: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 31, 2022
Bill Barnwell, ESPN
Thought the Packers would get more of an emotional boost from this being a revenge game for Sammy Watkins.
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 31, 2022
Warren Sharp, Sharp Football
just having a good ole time on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/DGD9NR77kJ
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 31, 2022
Field Yates, ESPN
The Bills now have scored 13 more touchdowns (24) than punts (11) this season.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2022
Ryan Clark, ESPN
Allen to Diggs is so dang lethal. Virtually unstoppable. What I route by 14.
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 31, 2022
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
Step on their THROATS, Buffalo
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 31, 2022
Bussin' With The Boys podcast
Josh Allen is a BALLER. 2nd passing TD of the night already pic.twitter.com/dNpX60p2nd
— Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) October 31, 2022
Adam Schien, CBS Sports
JOSH ALLEN! 1 of 1.
— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 31, 2022