National reactions: Bills get praise even without best performance vs. Packers

Stefon Diggs' 2nd-quarter TD gave him a score in each of his last 8 games against Green Bay. That's the longest streak against the Packers in NFL history.

The two longest streaks behind him?

Randy Moss — 7 straight

Jerry Rice — 6 straight pic.twitter.com/xn1lZLxkLn

