National reactions: Bills over Browns draws mixed messages
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, check out some of the top national media reactions to the game below:
Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
#Bills heavy crowd at Ford Field but a fair amount of #Browns fans. With 56,000 tix sold, it will be loud pic.twitter.com/Ws2TcXK0cx
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 20, 2022
Cody Suek, CBS Sports
#Browns Bills had the 29th ranked EPA per rush offense coming into this week. Today, they averaged 5.4 yards per carry (172 total yards).
Pathetic.
— Cody Suek (@CodySuek) November 20, 2022
Nick Wright, FS1
What an awful QB sneak by Cleveland. Bills tried to give them this game for 35 minutes and the Browns just refused to take it. Sad!
— nick wright (@getnickwright) November 20, 2022
Tony Grossi, 850 ESPN radio
The Bills sold 56,000 tickets for Browns game in Ford Field in 3 hours.
— Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 20, 2022
Pro Football Talk
Bills shake off slow start to beat Browns 31-23 in Detroit. https://t.co/VyV3emkNCH
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 20, 2022
Garrett Bush, 923 The Fan radio
First few drives good….and then time for adjustments and the wheels fall off! Now the Bills get the ball back after halftime and just like that the Bills can be up 20-10 in a flash! #Browns #nfl
— Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) November 20, 2022
Jake Trotter, ESPN
#Browns pretty much dominated the first half… and somehow trail, 13-10. Bills also get the ball to begin the third quarter
— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 20, 2022
Adam Beasley, Pro Football Network
Josh Allen's regression this year is totally insane
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) November 20, 2022
Kali Mahomes, The Spoken Pod
Something is not right with Josh Allen's arm. In two weeks his furthest pass has traveled only 26 yards. pic.twitter.com/DHZB8AlNI0
— Kali Mahomes (@ClayWendler) November 20, 2022
Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network
Several Bills defenders in locker room campaigning for LB Matt Milano as DPOY. “Tell me somebody in the league that is playing better,” Jordan Phillips said. “Nobody,” Shaq Lawson interjected.
Milano had 12 tackles, 3 TFL, sack and fumble recovery today in win over Browns.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 20, 2022
Joe Goodberry, Bengals YouTube
Matt Milano has been AMAZING today
— Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 20, 2022
Matt Miller, ESPN
Matt Milano is having an All Pro caliber season
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 20, 2022
Dante, Barstool Sports
This Matt Milano kid is a fucking stud
— Dante (@DanteTheDon) November 20, 2022
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
Turns out the Bills and Eagles are fine. No panic button for them
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 20, 2022
Pro Football Focus
When someone tells you Stefon Diggs has ZERO targets pic.twitter.com/3lPr1XJixm
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 20, 2022
Fan Duel
Stefon Diggs today: pic.twitter.com/g8BEq6Hjm2
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 20, 2022
CBS Sports
Stefon Diggs had no catches in the first half until he just caught a 5-yard TD pass…
Guess his chat here w/ Sean McDermott was productive 👀 pic.twitter.com/I8DYPGQIos
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 20, 2022
Bill Barnwell, ESPN
A person I would not recommend leaving wide open in the end zone: Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/XsWpYCdeP2
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 20, 2022
Ryan Clark, ESPN
Should’ve known the heart to heart between Diggs & Sean McDermott would work… When grown men go cheek to cheek and whisper softly in big stadiums, that people can’t hear them anyway it’s real! It ended in the close ear, one arm hug too? Game time!
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 20, 2022
Mina Kimes, ESPN
Brissett the QB sneak gawd getting stopped twice in a row??? I don’t know what to believe anymore
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 20, 2022