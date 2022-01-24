National reactions: Bills, Josh Allen not getting chance in OT comes into focus

The Buffalo Bills fell 42-36 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. As the story went, the Bills never touched the ball in the extra frame because they lost a coin flip.

Many in Buffalo were upset about that fact. They were not alone. After the supreme effort Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the offense put in, many national media reactions reflected how the NFL’s overtime rules are a bummer for not giving the people more Allen.

With that, here’s a rundown of national reactions following the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs:

Ari Meirov, Pro Football Focus

Josh Allen had 9 touchdowns and no turnovers in the postseason. And the Bills will still see their season end in the Divisional Round. Outside of incorrectly guessing the OT coin toss, Josh Allen was perfect this postseason. What a rough way to go out. Man. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2022

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

The Bills should have squib kicked — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 24, 2022

Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football

The coin toss stuff sucks, but whatever. 13 seconds left and Mahomes gets a field goal – that’s what you have to live with. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 24, 2022

Emmanuel Acho, FOX Sports

The NFL is the greatest league in sports because of the parity. The last team drafts first, the first team drafts last. Not allowing Josh Allen, the best player in today’s game, to touch the ball in overtime is one thing the @NFL must fix. pic.twitter.com/UqP4vE6nc0 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 24, 2022

Ryan Russillo, ESPN

Bills beat every other team in the NFL today — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) January 24, 2022

Kevin Negandhi, SportsCenter

4 playoff games. 4 walkoff wins. Best NFL postseason weekend ever. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 24, 2022

Greg Olsen, FOX Sports

If you are still arguing, in a game like that, it’s not in best interest of EVERYONE that both Mahomes and Allen get the ball in OT I don’t know what to tell you. In a game where neither team could stop the other at the end, a literal coin flip determined the ending. — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 24, 2022

Peter King, NBC Sports

Pardon My Take, Barstool Sports

Trey Wingo

Josh Allen gave The @BuffaloBills the lead with 1:54 left and :13 seconds left in regulation and Buffalo lost. But tell me again that wins and that wins and losses are a QB stat 🙄 — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 24, 2022

The overtime rule for playoff games must change. If this one doesn’t spark a more fair approach nothing ever will. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are putting on the show we all wanted. My god. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 24, 2022

Such an incredible show from Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes. Both of those guys are perfect examples of how to develop QB position. Find talented, smart & competitive QB. Give them time, stability (coaching/scheme) & playmakers. Crazy to think they are both still improving. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 24, 2022

Maybe the best game I’ve ever seen played by two QBs in same game. Give me more Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. pic.twitter.com/nE9RiPK3j0 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 24, 2022

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are absolute superstars—someone should do a really cool piece with their Front Offices on what they saw or didn’t in comparison to other teams in the draft for them. One went 10, the other 7 They’re both spectacular — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 24, 2022

I'd give the performance edge to Josh Allen over Mahomes on degree of difficulty. Mahomes obviously has the better weapons. KC has the better rush and Josh kept beating it. Both QBs were great but it was too bad Josh Allen had to lose. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 24, 2022

GIVE ME PATRICK MAHOMES VERSUS JOSH ALLEN 100 TIMES IN A ROW — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 24, 2022

JOSH ALLEN IS A MANIAC! — Big Cat (3-0 in GOTY’s) (@BarstoolBigCat) January 24, 2022

the Bills and Chiefs have played 3 times in 365 days and the score is currently Kansas City 100, Buffalo 98.

BEST 👏 OF 👏 7 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 24, 2022

Bills didn’t lose. Chiefs won. Overtime rules need to change. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 24, 2022

The Bills left too much time for the Chiefs then the Chiefs left too much time for the Bills then the Bills left too much time for the Chiefs. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 24, 2022

