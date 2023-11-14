National reactions: Bills cut apart, coast-to-coast, after Broncos loss

Not only did the Buffalo Bills lose to the Denver Broncos… it was the second-straight week they lost a crucial game on prime-time football.

The Bills (5-5) offense stumbled over and over again while their defense kept the contest close enough. Whether it was the stars aligning for the Broncos (4-5) or the script quite literally being flipped… it all went downhill from there.

A late score for Buffalo was followed by a couple of extremely costly mistakes which cost the Bills in the game… and on the internet. It was none too pretty there for the Bills in the end.

Here’s a national media reaction roundup following the Bills’ 24-22 loss to the Broncos in Week 10 on Monday Night Football:

Benjamin Solak, The Ringer

THE BILLS DIDN'T HAVE THE SUBSTITUTIONS RIGHT?????? Buffalo is a travesty. A mess. Don't let this team anywhere near the postseason — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 14, 2023

Bob Condotta, Seattle Times

Russell Wilson again benefitting from the 12th man. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 14, 2023

Trey Wingo

This was as gut wrenching of a loss as you can possibly have. The @BuffaloBills had 4 turnovers… and had 12 men on the field on a miss that would have won them the game. The Bills are 5-5 and in REAL trouble — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 14, 2023

Kevin Clark, ESPN

The Broncos were in the midst of an all-time calamity on an inexplicable quick change field goal and the Bills stopped them to do something worse. I think I've seen enough from the 2023 Buffalo Bills. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 14, 2023

Aaron Schatz, FTN Network

That’s got to be one of the dumbest losses I can remember. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) November 14, 2023

Nick Kostos, BetMGM

This is just the ultimate magnum opus of stupidity for the Buffalo Bills, a poorly coached and undisciplined team. What else is there to even say about it? How can it be denied? — Nick Kostos (@TheKostos) November 14, 2023

Cameron DaSilva, NFL Wire

Both teams did everything possible to lose that game and it was somehow fantastic 😂 What a gross loss for Buffalo — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) November 14, 2023

Warren Sharp, Sharp Football

Sean McDermott meddled so much on the offensive side of the ball it's become an unrecognizable disaster then he got Leslie Frazier to walk now he's calling all out blitzes on 3rd down when Denver isn't close to FG range… …and leaving 12 men on the field to lose the game — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 14, 2023

Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network

What a wild, mistaken-driven loss for Buffalo Bills, who are in dangerous of throwing themselves out of the playoff picture. Bills next 4 games: Vs. 4-5 Jets

At 8-1 Eagles

At 7-2 Chiefs

Vs. 6-3 Cowboys — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 14, 2023

Ted Nguyen, The Athletic

How it must feel to be a Bills fan: pic.twitter.com/3EbOJqQ9Ts — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 14, 2023

Next Gen Stats

Russell Wilson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton had a completion probability of 3.2%, the most improbable completion of the Next Gen Stats era. 🔹 Scramble Distance: 16.3 yds

🔹 Air Distance: 37.8 yds

🔹 Sideline Distance: -0.7 yds Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/1rO4I6h7aR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 14, 2023

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team

This game is absolutely DRUNK. Oh my goodness.pic.twitter.com/CpjCJaxA9o — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2023

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

They will be in the Ass category. Rankings out tomorrow morning https://t.co/PLtGN5i7NB — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 14, 2023

Ian Hartitz, Pro Football Focus

I throw a few interceptions at the tailgate and am deemed "too drunk to play QB" but when Josh Allen does it he gets $258 million — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 14, 2023

Ty Dunne, Go Long

All-out blitz backfires. Twelve men on field gives Denver another chance. Total meltdown. #Bills now tied with the Raiders and Colts at 5-5 in the AFC. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) November 14, 2023

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Back to back zero blitz then 12 men? Oh boy the discourse on coaching tomorrow is gonna be SPICY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 14, 2023

Ryan Clark, ESPN

That’s a bad call!! No way!! He turned & didn’t keep him from catching a terribly thrown football. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 14, 2023

Nate Tice, The Athletic

it’s not your night (or season) when THAT is getting dropped on you — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 14, 2023

Albert Breer, MMQB

The Bills probably have one layup left and that’s against a Patriots team they already found a way to lose to. Their next five … • vs. Jets

• at Eagles

• at Chiefs

• vs. Cowboys

• at Chargers — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 14, 2023

Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show

I’m so confused by Josh Allen — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2023

