Advertisement

National reactions: Bills cut apart, coast-to-coast, after Broncos loss

Nick Wojton
·4 min read

Not only did the Buffalo Bills lose to the Denver Broncos… it was the second-straight week they lost a crucial game on prime-time football.

The Bills (5-5) offense stumbled over and over again while their defense kept the contest close enough. Whether it was the stars aligning for the Broncos (4-5) or the script quite literally being flipped… it all went downhill from there.

A late score for Buffalo was followed by a couple of extremely costly mistakes which cost the Bills in the game… and on the internet. It was none too pretty there for the Bills in the end.

Here’s a national media reaction roundup following the Bills’ 24-22 loss to the Broncos in Week 10 on Monday Night Football:

Benjamin Solak, The Ringer

Bob Condotta, Seattle Times

Trey Wingo

Kevin Clark, ESPN

Aaron Schatz, FTN Network

Nick Kostos, BetMGM

Cameron DaSilva, NFL Wire

Warren Sharp, Sharp Football

Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network

Ted Nguyen, The Athletic

Next Gen Stats

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

Ian Hartitz, Pro Football Focus

Ty Dunne, Go Long

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Ryan Clark, ESPN

Nate Tice, The Athletic

Albert Breer, MMQB

Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire