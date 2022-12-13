National reactions: Bills bring back Cole Beasley in ‘plot twist’

Nick Wojton
·3 min read

Cole Beasley is back with the Bills.

Beasley, 33, will be signed to the team’s practice squad. The expectation is for him to be called up from the taxi unit in the upcoming weeks.

Following the news update, check out some of the top national media and player reactions to the Bills (10-3) re-signing Beasley:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

