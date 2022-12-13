National reactions: Bills bring back Cole Beasley in ‘plot twist’

Cole Beasley is back with the Bills.

Beasley, 33, will be signed to the team’s practice squad. The expectation is for him to be called up from the taxi unit in the upcoming weeks.

Following the news update, check out some of the top national media and player reactions to the Bills (10-3) re-signing Beasley:

Joe Marino, The Draft Network

If I told you in 2020 that in 2022, John Brown and Cole Beasley would be on the Buffalo Bills practice squad… #BillsMafia — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) December 13, 2022

Ari Meirov, PFF

Veteran WR Cole Beasley is unretiring and signing with the #Bills for the rest of the season, per @MikeGarafolo. Back in Buffalo. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2022

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

It's been apparent of late. Bills had WR issue after Stefon Diggs. McKenzie is good in gadget/jet sweep role, but isn't reliable slot option. Josh Allen gets back his reliable slot option with Cole Beasley. Bumps entire non-Diggs WR room down role-wise. Which is what BUF needed. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) December 13, 2022

Dov Kleinman, NFL writer

Cole Beasley simply retired from the Bucs, like Tom Brady tried to do in the offseason. Now, he's back with the #Bills https://t.co/ULjRVdPAb6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 13, 2022

Mike Garafolo, NFL Network

Story continues

A reunion in Buffalo: WR Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and expected to sign with the #Bills’ practice squad, sources say. After a brief stint with the #Buccaneers earlier this season, Beasley returns to Orchard Park to provide Josh Allen with another trusted target. pic.twitter.com/6ii8dDVwD1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 13, 2022

Pat Leonard, New York Daily News

Cole Beasley comes out of retirement after all. But back to the Bills https://t.co/R8COlQ2AMu — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 13, 2022

Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Cole Beasley had 231 catches and 11 touchdowns over three seasons in his first stint with the #Bills. Chemistry shouldn’t be an issue as Buffalo loads up for a playoff run. https://t.co/WzF2HUdxQ6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2022

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. visited three teams over the past couple weeks. Two of them — the #Cowboys (T.Y. Hilton) and #Bills (Cole Beasley) — have now signed other veteran receivers who are ready, willing and able to play in the regular season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2022

Mike Giardi, NFL Network

Isaiah McKenzie's inability to find consistency working out of the slot contributed to the return of Cole Beasley in Buffalo. He had multiple drops Sunday vs the Jets, and just hasn't been a reliable option on those 3rd and 6 or 7s week in and week out. #Bills — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 13, 2022

Isaiah McKenzie, Bills receiver

@Bease11 The floor is all yours brotha 😁❤️ — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) December 13, 2022

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network

Quite a plot twist. https://t.co/s2KlYIV83k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022

Kevin Connors, ESPN

Ty Dunne, Go Long

Why stop there? Bring back the king, Rob Johnson. https://t.co/3AEdeekY0X — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) December 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire