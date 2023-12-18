National reactions: Bills bandwagon is back after Cowboys blowout

The Buffalo Bills toppled the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. It was not close.

The Bills (8-6) blew out the Cowboys (10-4). The final was 31-10. After such a win… many of national reaction are now on the bandwagon in Buffalo.

Here’s a rundown of some national media reactions following the Bills’ win over the Cowboys:

Steven Ruiz, The Ringer

Why is dak still playing — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 17, 2023

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

ITS THE BILLS pic.twitter.com/4AQoLYPT6T — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 17, 2023

Nate Tice, The Athletic

what a statement by the Bills. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 17, 2023

Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show

Bills just flat out bullying the Cowboys — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2023

Trey Wingo, The 33rd Team

How best to sum up the @dallascowboys /@BuffaloBills game: Dallas has 92 total yards of offense. James Cook has 196 yard for Buffalo — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 17, 2023

Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network

Bills making a heck of a statement dominating the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. Buffalo remains a very dangerous team if they can make the playoffs, and they are showing it by dismantling Dallas. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 17, 2023

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team

#Bills QB Josh Allen on throwing for only 94 yards and still beating the #Cowboys 31-10: “I felt like the kid that didn't do anything in the class project but still got an A." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hbIV4lX585 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2023

Andrew Brandt, ESPN

Cowboys: Just when you start believing…

Bills: Just when you stop believing.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 17, 2023

Adam Schien, Sirius XM

Let James Cook! Bills! Heard about it!! — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) December 17, 2023

Doug Farrar, NFL Wire

Joe Brady right now pic.twitter.com/7oiV41Yzar — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 17, 2023

Skip Bayless, FOX Sports

I actually thought my Cowboys would win a close game at Buffalo. What a fool I was. Now, they're Michael Irvin's Cowboys. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 18, 2023

Michael Florio, NFL Network

