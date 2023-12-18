Advertisement

National reactions: Bills bandwagon is back after Cowboys blowout

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
The Buffalo Bills toppled the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. It was not close.

The Bills (8-6) blew out the Cowboys (10-4). The final was 31-10. After such a win… many of national reaction are now on the bandwagon in Buffalo.

Here’s a rundown of some national media reactions following the Bills’ win over the Cowboys:

Steven Ruiz, The Ringer

Big Cat, Barstool Sports

Nate Tice, The Athletic

Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show

Trey Wingo, The 33rd Team

Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team

Andrew Brandt, ESPN

Adam Schien, Sirius XM

Doug Farrar, NFL Wire

Skip Bayless, FOX Sports

Michael Florio, NFL Network

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire