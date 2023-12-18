National reactions: Bills bandwagon is back after Cowboys blowout
The Buffalo Bills toppled the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. It was not close.
The Bills (8-6) blew out the Cowboys (10-4). The final was 31-10. After such a win… many of national reaction are now on the bandwagon in Buffalo.
Here’s a rundown of some national media reactions following the Bills’ win over the Cowboys:
Steven Ruiz, The Ringer
Why is dak still playing
— Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) December 17, 2023
Big Cat, Barstool Sports
ITS THE BILLS pic.twitter.com/4AQoLYPT6T
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 17, 2023
Nate Tice, The Athletic
what a statement by the Bills.
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 17, 2023
Pat McAfee, Pat McAfee Show
Bills just flat out bullying the Cowboys
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2023
Trey Wingo, The 33rd Team
How best to sum up the @dallascowboys /@BuffaloBills game: Dallas has 92 total yards of offense. James Cook has 196 yard for Buffalo
— trey wingo (@wingoz) December 17, 2023
Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network
Bills making a heck of a statement dominating the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. Buffalo remains a very dangerous team if they can make the playoffs, and they are showing it by dismantling Dallas.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 17, 2023
Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team
#Bills QB Josh Allen on throwing for only 94 yards and still beating the #Cowboys 31-10:
“I felt like the kid that didn't do anything in the class project but still got an A." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hbIV4lX585
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 18, 2023
Andrew Brandt, ESPN
Cowboys: Just when you start believing…
Bills: Just when you stop believing..
— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 17, 2023
Adam Schien, Sirius XM
Let James Cook!
Bills! Heard about it!!
— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) December 17, 2023
Doug Farrar, NFL Wire
Joe Brady right now pic.twitter.com/7oiV41Yzar
— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 17, 2023
Skip Bayless, FOX Sports
I actually thought my Cowboys would win a close game at Buffalo. What a fool I was. Now, they're Michael Irvin's Cowboys.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 18, 2023
Michael Florio, NFL Network
Not dead yet! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/W4A35tLPmx
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) December 18, 2023