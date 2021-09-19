National reactions: Bills backers return after Dolphins blowout

https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?SC=USSu9vYvt3-1518203-7498&autoplay=on&V=2&format=json

The Buffalo Bills’ efforts in Miami against the Dolphins quieted a lot of people on Sunday.

After a lackluster season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, some started to doubt if the Bills were a legit Super Bowl contender. After a 35-0 beatdown of the Dolphins, no one had such a thing to say on Sunday.

With that, here are some national reactions to the Bills/ win over the Dolphins:

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Funny… haven’t received any tweets ripping the Bills today. #BillsMafia — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) September 19, 2021

Cameron Wolfe, NFL Network

Bills once again are embarrassing the Dolphins in a beatdown. For all the hope of it being different this year, this performance is worst than 56-26 season finale L & Bills did it in front of Miami crowd. Not much Q who the best team in the AFC East is right now. It’s the Bills. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 19, 2021

Wolf Blitzer, CNN

Kathy Hochul, New York State Governor

And that's how you squish the fish. Congrats @BuffaloBills on a shutout victory on the road! #BUFvsMIA — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 19, 2021

Kevin Connors, SportsCenter

Chris Trappaso, CBS Sports

Josh Allen has not started the season sharply. I don't think he's been horrible. Big-time throws sprinkled in with a fair amount of indecision/touch issues. He's improvised well. Telling for Bills that their QB can be a little off, and they can dominate on the road. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) September 19, 2021

CBS Sports

The Bills' 35-0 win is their largest shutout win since 1992. pic.twitter.com/qADNF1AFQi — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 19, 2021

Andy Cohen, Dolphins.com

A very disappointing performance by Dolphins on so many fronts, but nothing came close to the play of the offensive line. This was unacceptable, even against a defense as talented as the Bills. — Andy Cohen (@ACohenFins) September 19, 2021

Adam Beasley, Pro Football Network

It's gotta be totally deflating for Dolphins fans to see this offensive line performance despite the team using seven draft picks on the position in the last three years. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 19, 2021

David Furones, Sun Sentinel

"Like a funeral," Xavien Howard said of the mood in the Dolphins' locker room. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 19, 2021

Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football

Josh Allen’s last 5 games vs. Dolphins 5-0

YPG 264.2

TD-INT 15-2

Passer Rating 124.0

Fantasy PPG 29.9 pic.twitter.com/WnLfg0bZH6 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 19, 2021

Colin Cowherd, FOX Sports

Josh Allen is SOOO talented. Freaking ridiculous arm. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 19, 2021

Warren Sharp, Sharp Football